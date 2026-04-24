A newly surfaced report indicates that the United States is evaluating whether to reconsider its long-standing support for British sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, known as the Malvinas in Argentina, in what could signal a rare shift in transatlantic relations.

The assessment, based on a leaked Pentagon document, suggests the potential policy review is being considered as part of a broader reassessment of alliances following recent tensions tied to military operations in Iran. According to Reuters, the internal document outlines concerns within U.S. defense circles about the level of support provided by the United Kingdom during the conflict.

The Islands have long been a sensitive geopolitical issue. The United Kingdom has administered the South Atlantic territory since the 19th century, while Argentina maintains its claim, leading to the Falklands War/La Guerra de las Malvinas, a brief but deadly conflict that ended with British forces retaining control.

For decades, Washington has largely backed London's position, emphasizing the principle of self-determination for the islands' residents. However, the report suggests that stance could be under review if broader strategic cooperation between the U.S. and the UK continues to fray.

The Pentagon document reportedly frames the issue not as an immediate policy reversal but as part of contingency planning, exploring diplomatic leverage options in response to allied disagreements. The lack of British alignment with U.S. military actions against Iran is cited as a key factor in the internal discussions.

While it wasn't mentioned by the reports, there is also the seemingly unwavering support of the current Argentinian president, Javier Milei, to both the Trump administration and Israel.

Neither the U.S. Department of Defense nor the UK Ministry of Defense has publicly confirmed the contents of the alleged report. Officials on both sides have declined to comment on internal deliberations, and no formal policy change has been announced.

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Analysts note that any shift in the U.S. position would carry significant diplomatic implications, particularly in Latin America, where support for Argentina's claim over the islands remains strong. At the same time, a change could complicate NATO dynamics, given the historic alignment between Washington and London on security matters.

The report emerges amid heightened geopolitical strain linked to the conflict with Iran, which has tested alliances and exposed differences in strategic priorities among Western powers. While the U.S. has sought broad international backing, varying levels of support from allies have fueled internal debates in Washington about burden-sharing and loyalty.

For now, the possibility of a U.S. policy shift on the Islands remains speculative and tied to an unconfirmed internal document. But even the suggestion of such a review underscores how global conflicts can ripple into long-standing territorial disputes, reshaping diplomatic calculations in unexpected ways.