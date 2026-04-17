After being arrested by Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas, Ezequiel Veliz, a Venezuelan doctor, was released after spending 10 days in immigration detention.

"I had never been detained in my life, and nothing like this had ever happened to me. I think these have been the worst 10 days of my life," Veliz said in an interview with Telemundo shortly after his release.

As reported last week, Veliz was detained at the Sarita, Texas, checkpoint while traveling to Houston with his husband, Joseph Williams, on April 6. He had been trying to transition to a J-1 visa to continue working as a doctor after his Temporary Protected Status expired in November.

Williams said Border Patrol agents were unable to verify Veliz's legal status or the status of his application and detained him. He said Veliz was taken to McAllen, where he spent five days.

"The first five days I was in a detention center in McAllen, and those were the worst. It's a terrible facility, where you are practically lying on the floor with a very thin blanket," Veliz said. "The light is in your face all day, they never turn it off. The food is terrible. I didn't shower for five days, even if you asked, they wouldn't let you. The guards' treatment is awful."

In a statement shared with Telemundo 39 last week, a CBP spokesperson said Veliz submitted a J-1 visa application when he was detained in Sarita. When asked if he had a valid visa in his possession, Veliz said he did not and was arrested.

"Holding a J-1 visa does not constitute an immigration status that allows someone to enter or remain in the United States. He initially entered in 2018 and will be processed in accordance with the law," the statement said.

Veliz was released after Williams paid an $8,000 bond on April 16. According to Telemundo, Veliz has an immigration hearing scheduled for July 23.

Although he was released, Veliz said he feels conflicted despite being grateful for the support he received.

"That's how many detainees are living. I am very grateful for the amount of support I've received, but I'm not happy, because I feel like I am getting all this help while many colleagues remain detained, along with others I met inside — hardworking people who have suffered so much and are invisible to the system," he said.

Veliz is one of many foreign-trained professionals affected by the Trump administration's decision to suspend the processing of visas and work permits for individuals from countries included on a travel ban list.

Shortly after Veliz was arrested, another Venezuelan doctor in Texas was detained by immigration authorities.

Dr. Rubeliz Bolivar, who worked in an emergency room, was detained with her 5-year-old daughter after checking in for a flight to California, where she planned to join her husband for an asylum interview.

Dr. Bolivar, who has a valid work permit, remained in custody as of April 16, while her daughter, who was born in the United States, has since been released