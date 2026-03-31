A shipment of Russian oil to Cuba may provide only short-term relief to the beleaguered island, which continues to face acute fuel shortages.

Experts consulted by CNN estimated that the supply could last between 10 and 30 days once refined and distributed.

The delivery of roughly 100,000 tons of crude — about 730,000 barrels — arrives as the island faces a deepening energy crisis marked by daily blackouts and fuel shortages.

"This represents very little," Jorge Piñón, director for Latin America at the University of Texas Energy Institute, told CNN. "It has a very limited economic and humanitarian life." He estimated that once processed into usable fuel, particularly diesel, the supply could last "10 to 15 days."

Energy analyst Ramsés Pech offered a slightly broader range, saying refined fuel could last "15 to 30 days" before shortages return.

The oil shipment, carried by the tanker Anatoly Kolodkin, must first undergo a multi-step process before it can be used. The crude needs to be transported from the port of Matanzas to a refinery in Havana, a process that can take five to seven days. Refining itself may take up to 20 additional days due to outdated infrastructure. "It's not 'arrive and use it,'" Pech said, noting that laboratory testing and conditioning are required before processing begins.

Cuba consumes an estimated 100,000 barrels of fuel per day but produces only about 40% domestically. The rest has traditionally come from imports, particularly from Venezuela, whose supply has been disrupted in recent months after the US capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Russian officials on Monday framed the delivery as humanitarian assistance. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow considers it its "duty... to provide the necessary assistance to our Cuban friends," describing the shipment as support amid U.S. pressure on the island's energy sector.

The delivery comes amid shifting signals from the Trump administration. The president said over the weekend that the United States would not block oil shipments to Cuba, stating, "We don't mind having somebody get a boatload because they need... they have to survive." However, he added that the shipment would not change the country's broader outlook.

The humanitarian impact of the energy crisis has intensified. Medical professionals have reported disruptions to hospital operations, including canceled surgeries and limited access to treatments such as dialysis and chemotherapy. According to doctors cited in recent reporting, fuel shortages have also affected transportation for medical staff and the production of essential medicines.