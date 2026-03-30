At least 20 activists who took part in a flotilla that delivered humanitarian aid to Cuba earlier this month were detained upon their return to the U.S., according to a new report.

The Miami Herald noted that the people were held for interrogation when they returned to Miami last week. Customs and Border Protection also seized several devices from them.

A CBP spokesperson said that "for travelers arriving from Cuba," the agency "must also consider the U.S. Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions, and regulations that permit travel under specific licenses but impose strict restrictions on financial transactions, lodging, and the importation of certain goods."

The trip took place as a way to counter the Trump administration's approach to the island, which is seeking profound reforms to the country.

However, the convoy has also been criticized by some. The Washington Post's editorial board called left-wing figures from around the world who traveled to the country "useful idiots," saying the best way to help the country is "freeing them from a dictatorship that has failed to meet their needs for more than half a century."

The board went on to mock the group, saying "nothing says solidarity like going to an impoverished country and staying at a five-star hotel.

The group included Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, the daughter of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, Irish music group Kneecap and influencer Hasan Piker. The board said that the group only began caring about Cubans "now that they have an excuse to rail against America." "The schtick might have been more convincing without the parties," it concluded.