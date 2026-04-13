Dolly Martinez, who appeared on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, has died at 30, according to statements shared by her family over the weekend. Her death was confirmed by her sister, Lindsey Cooper, who posted the news on Facebook after first asking supporters to pray as Martinez was hospitalized and "fighting for her life."

The announcement quickly spread across entertainment and fan communities, where viewers remembered Martinez as one of the most memorable figures from the show's 10th season. In her tribute, Cooper described her sister as someone with a bright presence whose laughter and kindness had a lasting impact on the people around her. Multiple outlets reported that no official cause of death has been released publicly.

Martinez appeared on My 600-lb. Life during Season 10, when cameras documented her attempt to qualify for weight-loss surgery under Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, known to viewers as Dr. Now. At the time, she weighed nearly 593 pounds and was dealing with severe physical and emotional challenges, including limited mobility and dependence on oxygen support. Her episode also revealed how deeply food addiction had shaped her life.

Her story stood out not only because of the scale of her medical struggle, but because of the instability surrounding it. Martinez moved to Houston in hopes of getting treatment and making progress in Dr. Now's program. Over the course of her episode, she lost about 40 pounds, but she was not approved for bariatric surgery. Reports at the time pointed to ongoing concerns about her living situation and whether she had built the stability needed for a successful recovery.

Even so, many viewers continued to follow her journey after the show. Online, some fans had pointed to more recent images of Martinez as signs that she may have been trying to turn things around. That is part of why news of her death hit so hard for people who had continued rooting for her long after her episode aired. On social media, condolences poured in from followers who said her honesty on screen had stayed with them.

Coverage of Martinez's death has also renewed discussion around the toll documented on My 600-Lb. Life, a series built around people living with extreme obesity and the serious health complications that often come with it. Entertainment Weekly noted that Martinez is among a growing number of former participants who have died after appearing on the show. That list includes Gina Krasley, Larry Myers Jr., Latonya Pottain and Pauline Potter, among others.

For many fans, Martinez's death is being felt as more than another reality TV headline. Her episode showed someone struggling not just with weight, but with pain, trauma and the hope that a different future might still be possible. The public may never fully know the private battles she was facing in her final days. What is clear is that her death has left behind a grieving family and a wave of viewers remembering a woman whose story, however difficult, was impossible to forget.