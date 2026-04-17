Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaidó has revealed for the first time that he suffered a stroke more than a year ago, describing the episode as "complex" and his recovery as "almost a miracle."

Speaking to the digital news channel VPITV, Guaidó said the health crisis occurred roughly a year and a half ago, and temporarily his life was in danger. "It was a very complex episode... I even lost the ability to walk momentarily, even to swallow," he said.

The former interim president of Venezuela added that the artery affected "regenerated completely," something he acknowledged is not medically typical. "A recovery almost like a miracle," he said, attributing part of his progress to exercise and healthy habits.

The revelation sheds new light on a period during which Guaidó remained publicly active but never disclosed any major health issues.

Juan Guaidó reveló que sufrió un accidente cerebrovascular hace un año y medio.

En una entrevista para el podcast Válvula Política, aseguró que fue “un episodio complejo”, pero que “afortunadamente todo salió bien”.



Guaidó calificó el episodio de salud como un milagro. “Para los… pic.twitter.com/fMsUmJnZHg — VPItv (@VPITV) April 16, 2026

Guaidó, 42, rose to global prominence in 2019 when he was sworn in as interim president of Venezuela by Congress controlled by the opposition, arguing that the disputed 2018 reelection of Nicolás Maduro left a power vacuum under the constitution. More than 50 countries, including the United States, recognized him at the time.

He served as head of the opposition-led National Assembly and led an internationally backed effort to remove Maduro from power, though those efforts ultimately failed. His interim government formally ended in early 2023 when opposition lawmakers voted to dissolve it.

Guaidó is currently living in exile in the United States, specifically in Miami, after leaving Venezuela in April 2023 amid mounting political pressure and threats of arrest.

Since relocating, he has taken on an academic and policy-focused role. He joined Florida International University as a visiting professor and senior fellow, working with its Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom.

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In addition to his academic work, Guaidó continues to be active in international discussions about Venezuela's political future. In recent interviews, including U.S. media appearances in 2026, he has spoken about democratic transition efforts and ongoing challenges facing the country.

However, his political standing has shifted significantly. The Venezuelan government has issued an arrest warrant against him on multiple charges, which he denies, effectively preventing his return to the country.

Guaidó's disclosure of his stroke adds a deeply personal layer to a figure long defined by political confrontation and exile. Until now, he had not publicly acknowledged facing a life-threatening health condition while navigating one of the most high-profile political crises in Latin America.