Hundreds of Venezuelan workers and students clashed with security forces in Caracas this week as authorities blocked marches toward the presidential palace. The incidents reflect continued unrest and police repression in the country after the shift in power that resulted in Delcy Rodriguez's U.S.-backed tenure.

Demonstrators attempted to march toward the Miraflores presidential palace but were blocked by police units using barriers, riot gear and, in some cases, tear gas.

Protesters said economic conditions remain unchanged under interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed control after Maduro's capture by U.S. forces in January. "We demand a living wage," protesters chanted, El Pais reported, reflecting widespread frustration over salaries that remain below $1 per month at the official rate, far short of the estimated $650 needed to cover basic food costs.

While government bonuses can raise monthly income to around $150, workers say it is insufficient to sustain a household.

Security forces prevented demonstrators from reaching central government buildings, dispersing the march into smaller groups across Caracas. According to El País, police and intelligence units blocked key routes and redirected crowds into narrower streets, effectively fragmenting the protest.

Some demonstrators reported being pushed or injured during the confrontations. "They didn't let us pass... they showed their true face," said union leader Yuxil Martínez.

Journalists covering the demonstrations were also targeted. Venezuela's National Union of Press Workers reported that at least 10 reporters were assaulted, with equipment damaged or confiscated, es El Debate points out.

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Manifestantes y policías siguen forcejeando en el centro de Caracas https://t.co/OTPcr3vdGE pic.twitter.com/9vsH1gCpWL — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) April 9, 2026

The protests brought together labor unions, public sector workers and retirees, many of whom were previously aligned with the ruling movement. Their demands extended beyond wages to include calls for new presidential elections and institutional reforms. "That increase is a mockery," said Mauricio Ramos, a 71-year-old retiree quoted by France 24, referring to the government's recent wage adjustment announcement.

The unrest comes amid broader criticism that the political transition has not resulted in structural change. Although Rodríguez has introduced limited reforms and pledged salary increases, opposition groups argue the current arrangement prolongs the existing system without addressing underlying issues.

At the same time, concerns persist over political repression. According to rights groups cited by CNN last week, hundreds of political prisoners remain in detention despite the passage of an amnesty law earlier this year. Organizations say the pace of releases has slowed and that the process lacks transparency.