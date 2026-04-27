Residents in a central Gaza city voted this weekend in the first local elections held in the territory in more than two decades, a largely symbolic process that gave some Palestinians a rare opportunity to express political will under Hamas rule.

The vote took place in the city of Deir al-Balah this weekend as part of broader Palestinian municipal elections organized by the Palestinian Authority, marking the first time Gaza has participated in any election since 2006.

Election officials and analysts described the process as limited in scope and largely symbolic, but still significant in a territory where residents have had virtually no electoral outlet for nearly 20 years.

"This marked the first election of any kind in Gaza since 2006," reported Reuters, noting that the vote was intended in part to gauge the political mood inside the enclave.

The election was confined to a single municipality, with about 70,000 eligible voters, and turnout was low, hovering around 20 to 23 percent amid displacement, war damage, and logistical challenges.

Despite those limitations, Palestinian officials framed the vote as a step toward restoring democratic processes.

Palestinian authorities said the elections were "a success" and could serve as a precursor to long-delayed national elections, including a presidential vote that has not been held since 2005.

The elections were designed to choose local council members responsible for municipal services such as water, electricity and road maintenance, rather than to directly challenge Hamas' political control of Gaza.

Hamas did not formally participate in the vote, though it did not block the process and expressed cautious support.

"Holding elections in the city of Deir al-Balah is an important step," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said, adding that the group hoped conditions would eventually allow for broader elections across the Gaza Strip.

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The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, promoted the inclusion of a Gaza municipality as a way to reinforce claims that Gaza remains part of a future unified Palestinian state.

Still, the elections underscored deep political divisions. Hamas and the rival Fatah have been split since 2007, when Hamas took control of Gaza after winning the 2006 legislative elections.

Results reflected that fragmentation. Candidates aligned with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement won a majority of seats, while lists seen as close to Hamas secured only a small share.

For many voters, however, the election was less about factional politics and more about daily survival.

Residents told international outlets they were focused on basic needs such as rebuilding infrastructure, repairing roads, and improving sanitation systems in a territory still reeling from years of conflict and destruction.

The broader context remains stark. Much of Gaza's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed after years of war, and large portions of the population remain displaced, complicating voter registration and turnout.

Even so, some analysts said the election carried symbolic weight beyond its immediate results.

"This is a moment long-awaited," one observer told regional media, emphasizing that even a limited vote can serve as a rare outlet for civic participation in a territory where democratic processes have largely been frozen.