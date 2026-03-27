Two Mexican boats carrying humanitarian aid set out for Havana a week ago but never reached their destination. The two sailboats departed from Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo on March 20 with nine crew members of different nationalities on board. Their arrival in the Cuban capital was expected between March 24 and 25, but their whereabouts remain unknown.

Mexico's Navy activated search protocols to locate them, including alerting regional naval commands and issuing notices to the maritime community to expand search capabilities. It has also established communication with Maritime Rescue Coordination Centers (MRCC) in Poland, France, Cuba, and the United States, as well as with diplomatic representatives from the countries of origin of those on board.

"The Secretariat of the Navy reiterates its commitment to using all available resources to locate the vessels and safeguard their crews," the Mexican Navy said in a statement.

While authorities across the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico continue searching for the boats, the Mexican Navy said it is using aircraft to scan the route between Isla Mujeres and Havana. It urged seafarers and maritime authorities in the region to report any information or sightings of the missing vessels to the nearest naval authority.

As noted by CBS News, for several days activists from multiple countries have departed from Mexico on vessels loaded with food and other supplies with the goal of reaching Cuba.

A spokesperson for Nuestra America Convoy, a global coalition helping organize aid shipments to Cuba, told CBS News in a statement that the missing boats were part of its group.

"The captains and crews are experienced sailors, and both vessels are equipped with appropriate safety systems and signaling equipment," the spokesperson said. "We are cooperating fully with the authorities and remain confident in the crews' ability to reach Havana safely. We echo the Mexican Navy's appeal for any information or sightings of the vessels."

Nuestra America Convoy noted that neither vessel had sent out a distress signal yet.

For his part, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said his government will do everything possible to locate and rescue those on board the two missing boats.

On Friday, Díaz-Canel expressed "deep concern" over the fate of the nine people believed to have been on the vessels. "We are doing everything possible to search for and save these brothers in arms," he wrote on X.

Expresamos nuestra especial preocupación por las dos embarcaciones mexicanas que transportaban ayuda solidaria a #Cuba como parte del #ConvoyNuestraAmérica.



Desde nuestro país hacemos todo lo posible en la búsqueda y salvamento de estos hermanos de lucha. — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 27, 2026