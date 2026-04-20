Pluto TV is betting that younger viewers are not just chasing the next new release but returning to shows they already love.

The platform announced an expansion of its free streaming offering, adding 'Hart of Dixie,' 'Arrow,' 'The 100,' and 'Everwood,' four series that will land on the service for the first time in the free streaming category. The move is aimed squarely at viewers ages 18 to 34, who are now Pluto TV's fastest-growing audience segment.

According to the company, the titles will be available across its free on-demand library and linear channels starting May 1, with Everwood joining on June 1. The selection reflects a clear viewing pattern among younger audiences. Data from NRG Research, cited by Pluto TV, shows that 72% of Gen Z viewers prefer content from the 2000s and 2010s.

The announcement underscores a broader shift across the industry, where ad-supported free streaming continues to gain ground and library content is driving consumption. Pluto TV said 62% of U.S. households now watch free streaming monthly, while its 18- to 34 audience grew more than 30% between January 2025 and January 2026.

The same research highlights the dominance of catalog titles. They account for 60% of all television viewing nationally, rising to 65% among viewers ages 18 to 34. Among Gen Z, 40% say they watch older shows because they find them comforting and nostalgic.

"Pluto TV is central to our direct-to-consumer strategy. Free streaming is expanding faster than any other segment of the market, and 18-34 year olds are our fastest-growing audience," said Cindy Holland, chair of direct-to-consumer at Paramount Skydance.

Holland added that the company is focused on a more intentional experience. "We're building a more deliberate and curated experience for our consumers that delivers real value to our partners. Free streaming doesn't have to be a warehouse, it is a destination," she said.

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Will Gurman, senior vice president of content partnerships and programming at Pluto TV, said younger viewers are not simply looking for novelty. "The data tells us that younger audiences don't want new for the sake of new, they want good," he said, adding that offering more than 400 episodes of familiar series helps reduce decision fatigue.

The new slate includes titles with strong fan communities, multiple seasons and lasting cultural appeal. Hart of Dixie, which aired from 2011 to 2015, brings 76 episodes of romantic comedy-drama. Arrow, the superhero series that launched a television franchise, adds 170 episodes from its 2012 to 2020 run. The 100, a post-apocalyptic drama with a loyal fan base, contributes 100 episodes. Everwood, originally broadcast from 2002 to 2006, will join with 89 episodes starting June 1.

Pluto TV also announced that My Wife & Kids will be available beginning May 1. The Damon Wayans-led sitcom joins a lineup of Black family comedies including Sister, Sister, The Parkers, The Game and Moesha, which regularly rank among the platform's most-watched shows among younger viewers.

The company noted that its global registered users grew 67% year over year, with those users now accounting for 65% of all U.S. viewing hours.

With this strategy, Pluto TV is leaning into a simple idea gaining traction across the entertainment business: in a world of endless choices, familiarity often wins.