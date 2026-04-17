Jill Biden came ready to bid, but not nearly high enough.

At the NYC LGBT Community Center's annual Center Dinner, one of the night's buzziest auction items, a walk-on role in the second season of 'Heated Rivalry' plus dinner with the cast, sparked a fierce bidding war that quickly left the former first lady behind. According to People, Biden offered $35,000 for the package, but the room had something much bigger in mind.

By the end of the auction, two matching packages had each sold for $125,000, bringing the total haul tied to the series to $250,000. Biden, despite entering the mix early, did not come close to landing the cameo.

The moment said a great deal about the current heat around 'Heated Rivalry,' the queer hockey romance drama that has become one of television's most closely watched breakout stories. What could have been a fun celebrity perk turned into one of the clearest signs yet of the show's cultural and commercial pull.

The phrase "going to the cottage" is code among the fans.

Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all—but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC 💕 https://t.co/umwzNLQAfn — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) April 17, 2026

That energy shaped much of the evening. The Center Dinner, which blends philanthropy, celebrity and LGBTQ advocacy, honored 'Heated Rivalry' creator Jacob Tierney and producing partner Brendan Brady with the Cultural Impact Award. Their recognition reflected the show's growing reputation as more than just a fan favorite. In the eyes of organizers, it has become part of a broader conversation about queer visibility on screen.

Rachel Reid, whose 'Game Changers' novels inspired the series, presented the award. Her presence underscored the tight bond between the source material and the adaptation, a connection that has helped the show build a loyal audience. Fans have embraced not only the romance at the heart of the story, but also the way the series treats queer love with emotional seriousness rather than novelty.

Ahead of the event, NYC LGBT Community Center CEO Dr. Carla Smith praised Tierney and Brady for placing queer characters at the center of the narrative and giving them the kind of depth, vulnerability and complexity long denied in mainstream television. That framing mattered, especially at an event built to raise money for LGBTQ causes. In this case, the value of representation translated directly into dollars.

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The gala featured no shortage of notable names. Brooks Brothers CEO Ken Ohashi was among those honored, and Melanie C performed during the night. Still, the Heated Rivalry auction lot became the evening's headline-making centerpiece.

That is not entirely surprising. High-end charity auctions often thrive on access, whether it is proximity to stars, exclusive experiences or a glimpse inside a coveted cultural world. Here, the fantasy of stepping into Heated Rivalry, even briefly, proved irresistible.

The show's momentum is only expected to grow. Season two is already in development and will adapt The Long Game, another installment in Reid's series. Filming is set to begin this summer, with a premiere expected on HBO Max in April 2027.

Tierney has said he wants to remain faithful to Reid's books while crafting the strongest adaptation possible. That balance between fan devotion and creative ambition may be exactly what is driving the frenzy.

And at least on this night in New York, it was worth far more than $35,000.