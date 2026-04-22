Nicolás Maduro, the former Venezuelan president currently detained in the United States since January, issued a new public message this week from a federal prison in Brooklyn, marking the latest communication since his arrest as his legal case continues to move forward in New York.

In a post shared on his official account, Maduro paid tribute to Pope Francis on the first anniversary of his death, writing: "I pay tribute, with deep admiration and affection, to Pope Francis... I recognize his courage, his clear words and his love for suffering peoples." He added that the pontiff "always called for peace, dialogue and the defense of human dignity."

¡Homenaje eterno al Papa Francisco! ¡Gracias! Sembraste esperanza para siempre. pic.twitter.com/3AZgoZWynB — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 21, 2026

Maduro, who was captured alongside his wife, Cilia Flores, during a U.S. operation in Caracas on January 3, is facing charges including narcoterrorism conspiracy, cocaine trafficking, and weapons offenses. Both have pleaded not guilty and remain in custody in New York following at least two court appearances before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

The trial is expected to proceed after Hellerstein rejected a defense request to dismiss the charges in late March. "I'm not going to dismiss the case," the judge said during a recent hearing, pushing back on arguments that Maduro's inability to access Venezuelan government funds undermined his right to legal representation. Prosecutors have opposed allowing the use of such funds, arguing they are not personally owned by the defendants.

The court has yet to decide whether Maduro will be permitted to use state resources to finance his defense, a ruling that could shape the pace and structure of the proceedings. Prosecutors have also sought restrictions on how evidence is shared, citing concerns over witness safety and potential interference.

Since his detention, Maduro has periodically released statements with religious and conciliatory themes. In late March, he called for "reconciliation and peace" in Venezuela, urging citizens to "cleanse the heart of hatred" and seek "national unity."

His messages have coincided with a broader effort by allies to frame his case as politically motivated, while U.S. officials have emphasized the seriousness of the charges.

President Donald Trump has said Maduro would receive "a fair trial," while also suggesting additional legal exposure. "I would imagine there are other trials coming," he said during a Cabinet meeting in March, without elaborating.

No trial date has been publicly confirmed, but the case continues to advance as both sides prepare for further rulings that could define the next phase of proceedings.