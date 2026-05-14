Nothing captures the bizarre contradictions of 2026 quite like Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, performing in the former Soviet republic of Georgia while being backed by Live Nation Israel, a partnership almost impossible to imagine just a year ago.

The concert, scheduled for Tbilisi, Georgia, was first reported by Rolling Stone, which described the event as one of the strangest alliances in modern music after years of controversy surrounding Ye's antisemitic remarks, public meltdowns, and flirtations with Nazi imagery.

The irony is difficult to ignore.

Over the last several years, Ye became one of the entertainment industry's most toxic figures after praising Adolf Hitler, spreading antisemitic conspiracies, and alienating major sponsors and business partners. Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap cut ties with him in 2022, while festivals and venues across Europe distanced themselves from the rapper as backlash intensified.

And yet now, one of the companies helping facilitate his international comeback is tied to Israel.

Live Nation Entertainment has maintained operations in Israel since acquiring a controlling interest in Israeli promoter Blue Stone Entertainment in 2017. According to Rolling Stone, the Tbilisi concert is being handled through Live Nation Israel's regional network and infrastructure.

That unexpected pairing has triggered confusion, outrage, and fascination online.

Kanye West. The guy who had a Nazi phase. He's welcome in Israel. How is this not The Onion?

Kanye West. The guy who had a Nazi phase. He's welcome in Israel. How is this not The Onion? https://t.co/eAB4nxr2Hh — Clover 🌺🍀 (@4LeafOddity) May 14, 2026

Kanye just cant win honestly 😂😂😭😭😭. Has manic episode, turns antisemitic, gets back on meds, walks his previous statements, and now a supporter of Israel

Kanye just cant win honestly 😂😂😭😭😭. Has manic episode, turns antisemitic, gets back on meds, walks his previous statements, and now a supporter of Israel https://t.co/g6tcpNCQxz — Paul Allen (@AY_PAUL_AHHHHHH) May 14, 2026

The concert also comes amid Ye's uneven and controversial rehabilitation campaign. Earlier this year, he published a public apology in The Wall Street Journal, writing that he had "lost touch with reality" and denying that he was a Nazi or an antisemite.

Still, many Jewish organizations and political leaders remain deeply skeptical.

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In April, the rapper's planned headlining appearance at London's Wireless Festival collapsed after sponsors including Pepsi and Diageo withdrew support. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly criticized the booking, while the UK government reportedly reviewed whether Ye should even be allowed into the country.

Other European performances have faced similar resistance. Reuters reported that a planned concert in Poland was canceled after public backlash over Ye's history of antisemitic comments and his past praise of Nazism.

Yet despite the controversies, Ye continues drawing massive audiences.

His recent Los Angeles shows reportedly generated tens of millions of dollars in ticket sales, proving that even after years of scandals, a substantial fanbase remains willing to pay to see him live.

That financial reality is one reason industry executives have not fully abandoned him.