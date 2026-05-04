If Diego Boneta has his way, Cinco de Mayo this year will taste like chipotle-laced guacamole, sound like Juan Gabriel, and, for lucky fans in New York, come served straight from his own hands.

The Mexican actor, singer, writer, and producer says he already knows exactly how he wants to spend May 5, and it is less about overthinking the holiday than leaning into the kind of comfort that feels unmistakably familiar to many Latino families: avocado done right, music that everybody knows by heart, and a gathering that turns food into an excuse to celebrate culture.

In Boneta's case, that celebration includes a stop in New York, where he said he plans to be in person for a Guaco Truck event tied to Avocados From Mexico.

"I'm going to be in New York, preparing and serving the guacamole," Boneta said in an interview with this reporter, making it clear he is not just lending his name to the event. He said fans in the city will be able to stop by on May 5 and that he hopes to see them there.

The event is scheduled for May 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time at the Hudson Yards.

And for those who will not make it to Manhattan, Boneta already has a backup plan, one that feels much more intimate. It starts with his mother's guacamole recipe. "My mom's guacamole drives me crazy because she puts chipotle in it," he said. He also listed cumin, oregano, and lime, saying the chipotle gives it the touch that makes it unforgettable.

It is the kind of detail that instantly turns a celebrity food quote into something warmer and more personal. Boneta is not selling a generic party idea here. He is giving away a piece of home.

That mood runs through the rest of his Cinco de Mayo recommendations, which are built less like a press campaign and more like a casual plan shared between friends. If you need music, he says to put on Juan Gabriel, specifically the legendary Bellas Artes concert. "That is the best concert," Boneta said, with the kind of certainty that does not leave much room for debate.

If you want something to watch while the guacamole comes together, he has options. Boneta said viewers can revisit Luis Miguel, but he also pointed to The House of the Spirits, the new Prime Video adaptation of Isabel Allende's novel, saying he had already watched the first episodes and was excited about what he had seen. "It's spectacular," he said of the series, while also praising longtime friend Alfonso Herrera, whom he has known since Rebelde. Prime Video says the eight-episode series premieres globally on April 29, 2026, and stars Herrera, Nicole Wallace, and Dolores Fonzi.

Read more 'La Bilirrubina' gets a new version for health: Bomba Estéreo, avocados and diabetes prevention 'La Bilirrubina' gets a new version for health: Bomba Estéreo, avocados and diabetes prevention

Boneta will be returning to New York City later in the month for the Tribeca Film Festival, where he will be presenting his new movie "Killing Castro." The actor who first became a regional heartthrob is now moving more deliberately between star power and production muscle.

Still, for one conversation at least, he was happy to keep it simple. Guacamole. Juan Gabriel. A good series. A stop in the Big Apple.

There is something charmingly old-school about that formula. In an age when stars are often trying to make every holiday feel like a brand campaign, Boneta's pitch for Cinco de Mayo lands because it feels grounded in things Latinos actually do in a celebration: You cook. You play music. You call friends and family. You watch something good. You celebrate being together. And, according to Avocados From Mexico, you eat a lot of avocados.

Fans are expected to devour more than 200 million pounds of avocados this year in the weeks around Cinco de Mayo.