Spirit Airlines passengers left without flights after the carrier shut down are being offered capped fares, reduced prices and refund guidance under an emergency relief effort coordinated by the U.S. Department of Transportation and major airlines.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that American, United, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Allegiant, Frontier, Avelo, and Breeze had agreed to support affected travelers after Spirit ceased operations. The DOT said the goal is to help ticket holders get where they need to go, prevent price spikes on affected routes and keep stranded customers from being left at airports.

"In a matter of hours, we've activated our airline partners to ensure passengers are not stranded, communities maintain route access, fares do not skyrocket, and Spirit's workforce is connected to new job opportunities," Duffy said.

United, Delta, JetBlue, and Southwest are capping ticket prices for Spirit customers who need to rebook canceled flights. Travelers must provide at least a Spirit confirmation number and proof of payment to access the special fares, according to the DOT. The offers are time-limited: JetBlue and Southwest are making them available for 72 hours, Delta for five days and United for two weeks. Southwest's offer is available only in person at airport ticket counters.

Other carriers are offering broader fare relief. American Airlines and Delta are reducing fares on high-volume Spirit routes, Allegiant is freezing prices on overlapping routes, and Frontier is offering up to 50% off base fares across its network through May 10, the DOT said.

The relief comes after Spirit abruptly ended operations, forcing passengers to find replacement flights on short notice. Reuters reported that major airlines and the federal government scrambled Saturday to assist travelers and employees after the bankrupt discount carrier ceased flying.

The Trump Administration puts Americans FIRST 🇺🇸@POTUS was not going to bail out Spirit unless it made sense for the American taxpayer



We are lucky to have a GREAT businessman in the Oval Office who won’t allow bad deals to go through pic.twitter.com/hGHp27I8eW — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 2, 2026

Refunds are the second major piece of the response. Spirit has said it will automatically process refunds for flights purchased with a credit or debit card. Travelers who booked through third-party travel agencies should request refunds through those agents, according to AP guidance published by WDIV.

Duffy told ABC News that Spirit has money in reserve to refund customers who bought tickets for flights they never took. "If you bought a ticket and hadn't flown that ticket yet, the dollars that you used to buy the ticket, those are held in reserve by Spirit Airlines," Duffy said. "That money is there, and so refunds will flow to the original form of payment."

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For passengers who do not receive automatic refunds, the DOT is advising several options: contact the credit card issuer and request a chargeback for services not rendered under the Fair Credit Billing Act, check whether travel insurance covers "insolvency" or "service cessation," or file a proof of claim in bankruptcy court. Officials cautioned that bankruptcy claims can take time and may lead only to partial recovery.

Consumer advocates urged travelers to move quickly and keep records. John Breyault of the National Consumers League told AP that passengers should save receipts, booking confirmations, cancellation notices, and messages from the airline. "Not all Spirit customers should assume a refund will automatically appear," he said. "When an airline shuts down this suddenly, it's up to travelers to take proactive steps to have the best chance of getting their money back."