A suspected commander tied to the Iran-backed irqui militia group Kata'ib Hezbollah has been brought to New York to face terrorism charges after federal authorities accused him of helping coordinate nearly 20 attacks targeting Americans and Jewish sites across the United States, Europe, and Canada.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in Manhattan federal court and published by The Wall Street Journal, 32-year-old Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi allegedly directed or supported a string of attacks linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, including planned operations against synagogues and Jewish centers in New York, Los Angeles and Arizona.

Federal prosecutors say al-Saadi is a senior member of Kata'ib Hezbollah, a group aligned with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that the United States has designated as a terrorist organization.

Authorities allege the suspect attempted to organize attacks through encrypted communications and even transferred cryptocurrency to what he believed was a criminal operative willing to carry out a bombing inside the United States. Prosecutors said al-Saadi unknowingly sent approximately $3,000 in advance payments to an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a cartel associate.

The alleged targets included a "prominent" synagogue in New York City, though officials have not publicly identified the location. The complaint also references photographs and maps of Jewish facilities in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Los Angeles that investigators say were being considered for attacks.

Beyond the United States, prosecutors accused al-Saadi of involvement in attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and Canada. Those incidents allegedly included arson attacks on synagogues in Belgium and the Netherlands, the stabbing of Jewish victims in London, and attacks linked to Toronto.

Attorney General Todd Blanche praised the international operation that brought al-Saadi into U.S. custody, saying cooperation with foreign governments played a key role in the arrest. He added that the suspect "was recently brought to the United States" and declined to provide operational details, citing security concerns surrounding the multinational investigation.

Officials confirmed al-Saadi was arrested overseas before being transported to the United States. Multiple outlets reported the arrest occurred in Turkey.

During his first court appearance in Manhattan, al-Saadi reportedly described himself as a "political prisoner" because of his ties to slain Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020.

The suspect now faces multiple federal terrorism-related charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and conspiracy to bomb places of public use. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.