California Gov. Gavin Newsom sharply dismissed President Donald Trump's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, calling it "remarkably boring" and "remarkably insignificant" while ridiculing Trump's repeated comments about Greenland.

Speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins after the speech, Newsom said there was "nothing new" in Trump's remarks, including his push for the United States to acquire Greenland. "He was never going to invade Greenland; it was never real," Newsom said, adding that Trump's recent willingness to negotiate was not a shift. "Everybody here has been willing to negotiate for a year."

Newsom also seized on a moment in which Trump appeared to refer to Greenland as Iceland. "Greenland is so important he's calling it Iceland," Newsom said, spinning his finger as he spoke. He added that Trump's rhetoric was marked by statements that "fly in the face of facts and evidence and common sense," but argued the speech itself fell short even of Trump's usual provocations.

During the address, Trump unexpectedly praised Newsom while the California governor watched from the audience. "I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president," Trump said. "Gavin's a good guy." Cameras showed Newsom smiling and appearing to chuckle at the remark, as CNN points out.

Another Democratic governor seen as a potential 2028 presidential contender, Andy Beshear, also criticized Trump's speech on Wednesday. In a statement and later comments to CNN, Beshear called the address "dangerous," "disrespectful," and "unhinged," accusing Trump of insulting U.S. allies and mischaracterizing economic conditions. Beshear also echoed the Greenland jab, noting that Trump appeared to confuse it with Iceland.

Trump used his Davos appearance to soften earlier threats of using military force to take over Greenland, instead calling for negotiations while accusing Denmark of being ungrateful for U.S. support during World War II. "Without us, you'd all be speaking German and a little Japanese, perhaps," Trump said.

Newsom's remarks on Wednesday followed comments he made a day earlier in Davos, where he accused European leaders of being too accommodating toward Trump and urged them to show greater resolve. "It's time to stand tall and firm and have a backbone," he said, adding that "people are talking behind his back, and then meanwhile they're sucking up to him. It's embarrassing."