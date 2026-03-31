GOP Rep. Carlos Giménez said recent immigration enforcement actions have damaged Republican support among Latino voters, warning that the party risks losing ground unless it adjusts course.

The Florida Republican appeared on C-SPAN's Ceasefire and said the party had to recalibrate its policies or face the consequences:

"I'm telling you that what happened with ICE during the last year hurt the Republicans, all right? Hurt us with Hispanics. We made great gains with Hispanics, and then we, because of the way that ICE was enforcing immigration, a lot of Hispanics say, 'wait, wait, that's not what I voted for, all right?' And so I think that that's a reflection right there"

Giménez's comments, reported by Florida Politics, come as Republicans grapple with warning signs in Florida, a key political battleground. Democrats last week flipped a state House district that President Donald Trump carried by double digits in 2024, while another GOP-leaning district saw a closer-than-expected result. Democratic leaders have framed the outcome as evidence of broader vulnerability, with Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin saying voters had "sent a message."

"These are districts that we would normally carry rather easily. And we didn't," Giménez said, describing the losses as a signal the party needs to "start working" and recalibrate.

Other Republicans have voiced similar concerns. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said immigration policies, particularly deportations of individuals without criminal records, have alienated constituents.

"My constituents don't like this because those people are contributing" to key industries, she told Punchbowl news recently, echoing earlier statements in which she warned that Hispanics were "leaving the GOP in large numbers" and that the party must "reverse course."

Giménez said Republicans can still recover if economic conditions improve and immigration messaging changes. He pointed to lower gas prices, stabilized costs, and the impact of recently passed legislation as potential factors that could help the party regain support. On immigration, he said Republicans need to emphasize a "course correction" while maintaining border enforcement.

"If you do that, that's a 95% issue, I think we can turn this around," he said.