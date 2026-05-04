Federal immigration agents forcibly removed a detained man from a Brooklyn hospital early Sunday, triggering hours of protests, multiple injuries and arrests, according to reports by The New York Times.

Video footage circulating online shows agents dragging the handcuffed man from Wyckoff Heights Medical Center as police held back demonstrators gathered outside.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the man as Chidozie Wilson Okeke, a Nigerian national accused of overstaying a visa. According to The New York Times, agents initially brought him to the hospital after using force during his arrest, and he requested medical attention. The agency said he later became combative and was discharged before being removed.

The confrontation escalated as word of the arrest spread. AMNY reported than 100 people, and possibly up to 200, gathered outside the hospital late Saturday night, leading to a prolonged standoff with police that lasted several hours. Protesters attempted to block exits and prevent the detainee's removal, while officers responded to multiple 911 calls about crowds obstructing access points.

The viral video shows two agents dragging the man down a short staircase and across the pavement before lifting him into a waiting vehicle. Witnesses cited by amNewYork described similar scenes. "They were dragging a Black man in handcuffs on the floor," one eyewitness said, adding that an agent pointed what appeared to be pepper spray at the crowd.

CHAOS OVERNIGHT as ICE Agents rush a detainee out from hospital during protester stand off in Brooklyn NYC



ICE dragged a man in custody out of the Wyckoff Hospital building after earlier detainement off site, as protesters massed outside.



Agents rushed ran into the ambulance… pic.twitter.com/xRrna0pMwj — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 3, 2026

Authorities confirmed that several individuals were injured during the clashes. According to AMNY, at least one police sergeant and three officers were treated after exposure to pepper spray, which officials believe was deployed by federal agents. Protesters also reported injuries during confrontations with police, though details remain unclear.

The New York Police Department said it did not coordinate with immigration authorities and had "no prior awareness" of the operation, a position consistent with the city's sanctuary laws, which limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement in civil cases. Police stated they were responding solely to disorderly conduct and blocked access at the hospital.

Eight people were arrested during the incident, facing charges including reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and obstruction, police said.

A video reported by THE CITY on Monday appears to show an additional use of force during the incident, further complicating accounts of what occurred outside the hospital. The footage shows an agent deploying what appears to be a Taser on the detained man while he was on the ground.

Although it has not been confirmed the man in the video appears to be the same man who ICE agents later took to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.