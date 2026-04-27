The state of New York is facing a potential loss of $74 million in federal funding as the government pressures state officials to revoke certain commercial driver's licenses issued to immigrants, escalating a growing clash over immigration enforcement and state authority.

According to reporting from Univision Noticias, federal authorities have warned that the funds could be withdrawn if New York does not take action to rescind commercial licenses granted under policies that allow some immigrants without permanent legal status to drive.

The dispute centers on New York's long-standing "Green Light Law," which permits undocumented immigrants to obtain standard driver's licenses. However, the current conflict focuses specifically on commercial driver's licenses, which allow individuals to operate heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses and are subject to stricter federal oversight.

Federal officials argue that the issuance of these licenses may conflict with national safety regulations and immigration enforcement priorities. While agencies have not publicly detailed all legal arguments, the threat to funding is tied to compliance with federal transportation and security standards.

State officials have pushed back, framing the issue as one of public safety and economic necessity. Supporters of the policy argue that allowing immigrants to obtain licenses, including commercial ones where applicable, ensures that drivers are trained, tested and insured.

"This is about keeping our roads safe," advocates have said in previous debates over licensing laws, emphasizing that unlicensed drivers pose a greater risk.

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The standoff also raises broader questions about the balance of power between state governments and federal authorities. New York has been among several states that have adopted more expansive policies on immigrant integration, often clashing with federal enforcement strategies.

Critics of the federal move say the threat to pull funding could have ripple effects beyond immigration policy, potentially impacting infrastructure and transportation programs tied to federal grants.

The case is likely to intensify in the coming weeks as both sides weigh legal and political options. For now, the $74 million in funding remains in question, placing New York at the center of another high-stakes dispute over immigration, regulation and state autonomy.