The recent firings of key Cabinet figures have created a sense of paranoia for FBI Director Kash Patel. Following Attorney General Pam Bondi's ouster earlier this month, as well as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's removal in March, a new report suggests the fear of being next has fueled that paranoia and contributed to erratic behavior.

With current and former officials telling the media it is only a matter of time before his tenure at the helm of the agency comes to an end, another reason behind his potential ouster is related to an April 17 article published by The Atlantic, in which the outlet reported Patel's drinking has become a recurring source of concern among government officials, at times leading to erratic conduct and unexplained absences.

The report caused a stir among the political class. As claims about Patel's alleged drinking spread online, he sued the publication for $250 million on April 20, arguing that the sources who spoke to the outlet were "not in a position to know the facts" and that the reporting was part of a broader effort to tarnish his image as FBI director.

The suit argues that the sources cited in the article were "not in a position to know the facts" and that the story was part of a broader smear campaign against the director.

"The Article itself reveals that Defendants understood their sources were animated by hostility. Defendants relied on 'former advisers' and 'political operatives'—categories of sources with obvious axes to grind," the lawsuit says.

Additionally, the filing says the publication did not give Patel a chance to dispute the claims and ignored a "detailed pre-publication letter from counsel" that allegedly identified falsehoods and provided counterevidence.

"This is not negligence. It demonstrates a deliberate and malicious smear."

The Atlantic report claimed that Patel, according to sources, consumed alcohol "to the point of obvious intoxication," at times displaying erratic behavior in front of White House and other Trump administration officials. The outlet called the lawsuit "meritless."

"We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit," a spokesperson for the outlet said in a statement.

Reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick said her sources described Patel's tenure and personal behavior as a "national security vulnerability" that could be exploited by rival nations.

Although Patel claims The Atlantic's story is "fabricated," there have been instances in which he has been seen consuming alcohol. During an official visit to Italy in February, he was filmed chugging beer with members of the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team after their gold medal victory.

The episode prompted President Donald Trump, who does not drink and whose brother died after a long struggle with alcoholism, to call Patel to express his displeasure, according to two officials familiar with the conversation who spoke to The Atlantic.

Patel, who was confirmed as FBI director in February of last year, addressed the issue on social media, calling the lawsuit part of a broader clash with the media outlet.

"See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal layup," he wrote on X on Friday.

see you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay up. https://t.co/MfbHH8OtLv pic.twitter.com/kw5U3LrfMM — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 18, 2026