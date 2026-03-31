Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected claims about the U.S. taking "punitive" action against Cuba, saying the only change is that Havana is "not getting free Venezuelan oil anymore," in reference to the capture of Nicolas Maduro and the interim government's shift towards a friendlier policy towards the U.S.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Rubio claimed that the Trump administration has "done nothing punitive against the Cuban regime."

"They claim we have, but we haven't," Rubio added. "They're not getting subsidies anymore. That's the only thing that's changed."

The remarks come as the U.S. appeared to maintain a blockade of Cuba, preventing it from getting fuel and exacerbating a crisis in the country. However, the U.S. did not stop the arrival of a Russian tanker this week, delivering hundreds of barrels of oil.

"We don't mind having somebody get a boatload because they need... they have to survive," Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One on Sunday night.

"If a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem whether it's Russia or not," Trump added, saying that the country is "finished." "Whether or not they get a boat of oil, it's not going to matter."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told press that the delivery was "raised well in advance" with the Trump administration.

He claimed that the "brutal blockade" was jeopardizing "life-support systems and electricity generation" and preventing the medical sector from operating properly. "Russia сonsiders it its duty not to stand aside, but to provide the necessary assistance to our Cuban friends."

However, the relief could prove to be short-lived. Experts consulted by CNN estimated that the supply could last between 10 and 30 days once refined and distributed.

Elsewhere, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the country could go back to sending oil to Cuba, whether it is as humanitarian aid or for commercial purposes.

Speaking during her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said the government "always seeks (to send) humanitarian aid, and it ​is in that context that ​we will make the decision." She did not give a specific timeline for such a decision.