Missouri football star Ahmad Hardy is in stable condition after being shot at a concert in Mississippi over the weekend, according to school officials and multiple reports. The standout running back underwent surgery Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound early that morning.

The University of Missouri confirmed the shooting in a statement released Monday, saying Hardy is receiving medical care and remains surrounded by family, teammates, and coaches.

"Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family, and fans," the program said. "We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength, and support."

Authorities have not publicly released details about the shooting, including whether any suspects have been identified or what led to the violence at the concert in Mississippi. Hardy is from Oma, Mississippi, a small community near Brookhaven.

According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, there is optimism surrounding Hardy's recovery. He was reportedly alert and moving around Monday morning following surgery.

Per an ESPN source, there’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again. How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around. https://t.co/YIr8uNmgI1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 11, 2026

The 20-year-old emerged last season as one of the biggest stars in college football and one of the top projected prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. Hardy transferred to the University of Missouri after a breakout freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe, where he rushed for more than 1,300 yards and won Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors.

At Missouri, Hardy quickly became the centerpiece of the Tigers' offense. He rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025, finishing second nationally in rushing yards among Football Bowl Subdivision players. He earned first-team Associated Press All-America honors, was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and became a finalist for the prestigious Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running back.

Hardy's rise made him one of the most compelling stories in college football. Coming from a tiny Mississippi town, he reportedly worked at McDonald's as a teenager before becoming a nationally recognized athlete. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had recently praised Hardy's leadership and work ethic during spring football practices.

The shooting shocked the Missouri football community and quickly triggered an outpouring of support online from fans, players and analysts across college football. Missouri officials said a timeline for Hardy's return to football remains unknown.