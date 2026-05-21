California Gov. Gavin Newsom sharply criticized President Donald Trump's $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund", calling the program a "criminal enterprise" during an interview with Pablo Manríquez of the MeidasTouch network in Washington, D.C.

"It's not just corruption, it's not just graft, it's a full-on criminal enterprise and it needs to be shut down," Newsom said.

PabloReports: What do you make of this $1.776 billion fund—



Gavin Newsom: It’s a criminal enterprise. It’s not just corruption, it’s not just graft, it’s a full-on criminal enterprise and it needs to be shut down. pic.twitter.com/ZJKYhrnFZQ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2026

The fund, announced by the Justice Department this week, was created as part of a settlement resolving Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. Under the agreement, Trump will receive a formal apology but no direct monetary payment, while the fund will compensate people who claim they were targeted by the federal government for "political, personal, or ideological reasons."

The DOJ said the fund will be overseen by a five-member commission and financed through the federal Judgment Fund, which is traditionally used to settle claims against the government. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the initiative, saying "the machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American."

Critics argue the program could function as a taxpayer-funded payout system for Trump allies, including people prosecuted over the January 6 Capitol attack. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote on X that Trump "didn't just pardon his followers who stormed the U.S. Capitol," but had now "set them up for payments through a slush fund he created to reward his allies, out of your tax dollars."

Trump didn’t just pardon his followers who stormed the U.S. Capitol.



He’s now set them up for payments through a slush fund he created to reward his allies—out of your tax dollars.



You could not make this up. pic.twitter.com/uf2mRRS8ne — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 18, 2026

CNN reported on Thursday that several Trump supporters, including convicted January 6 defendants, fake electors and election deniers, are considering applying. Convicted January 6 rioter Dominic Box told the network, "I look forward to financial compensation. I need it." MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell also said he expects compensation, arguing his company was harmed by what he views as political targeting.

Trump has defended the fund, saying people tied to January 6 and other investigations were "horribly treated" and deserved reimbursement for legal costs and other damages.

Newsom's remarks come as speculation continues about his national political future. A poll released Tuesday by FairVote and SurveyUSA found Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris leading early Democratic ranked-choice voting simulations for the 2028 presidential race.