The family of Selena Quintanilla is honoring her enduring legacy with a new partnership that blends music, memory, and purpose.

Marking more than three decades since the rise of the Queen of Tejano, Selena's loved ones have joined forces with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to launch a special charitable initiative aimed at supporting children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. At the center of the collaboration is a limited-edition tribute T-shirt tied to St. Jude's "This Shirt Saves Lives" campaign. Fans can receive the shirt by becoming monthly donors, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly to the hospital's research and treatment efforts.

The effort reflects a deeply personal mission tied to Selena herself.

"Selena's main thing has always been helping kids," said her sister Suzette Quintanilla, who now serves as CEO of Q Productions and manages the late singer's estate. "She understood that children were our future."

Selena's impact has long extended past her chart-topping hits and crossover success. As a singer, songwriter, and fashion designer, Selena Quintanilla broke barriers between Spanish and English-language markets before her life was cut short in 1995 at just 23 years old.

Her legacy continues to grow. In 2025, she was posthumously honored with a Recording Industry Association of America lifetime achievement recognition for more than 17 million certified units sold, including her landmark album Dreaming of You, which remains the highest-certified Latin album in history.

That recognition was presented at St. Jude in Memphis, underscoring a connection that has now evolved into a broader partnership.

For Suzette, visiting the hospital for the first time was an emotional experience that solidified the family's decision to collaborate.

"It was inspiring," she said after touring the campus and meeting researchers. "It was mind-blowing to see the technology and the processes used for the research." One of the most striking moments came inside the St. Jude's Danny Thomas Research Center, where flags from around the world represent scientists working toward a common goal.

"That was extremely impactful for me... we are all here to help one another," she said.

The visit also included time with patients, including a young girl named Valentina from Ecuador, whose energy left a lasting impression. "I don't think I will ever forget meeting her," Suzette said, calling the experience "extremely touching."

A Symbolic Tribute for Fans

The limited-edition shirt itself carries symbolic meaning tied to Selena's identity. The design features a white rose, her favorite flower, with her silhouette forming the stem.

"When the hospital reached out... it just felt right. It was a no-brainer," Suzette explained. The goal is not only to honor Selena but also to mobilize her global fan base.

"I hope they become Partners in Hope and get it... it's not just about Selena, but about saving lives," she added. The collaboration also highlights the international reach of St. Jude, which provides treatment and research support for children around the world.

"One of the beautiful things I learned... is that the mission is not just in the United States, but worldwide," Suzette said. That global perspective mirrors Selena's own impact, which continues to resonate across generations and borders.

Now, through this partnership, her legacy is being channeled into something she cared deeply about: helping children.

And for her family, that may be the most meaningful tribute of all. To donate to St. Jude and get Selena's special edition T-shirt click here.