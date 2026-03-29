Iranian Vice Preisdent Mohamed Reza Aref said Theran will seek to control the Strait of Hormuz as a result of the ongoing war.

"The Hormuz Strait regime will no longer be as it was in the past. The government is determined to turn the achievements on the ground into stable economic and security benefits for the country," he claimed.

Iran's Vice President Aref: "The Hormuz Strait regime will no longer be as it was in the past. The government is determined to turn the achievements on the ground into stable economic and security benefits for the country." — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 29, 2026

In fact, a report noted that Tehran has already charged ship operators $2 million to go through the key waterway through which about 20% of the world's energy goes through, citing the cost of the war.

Bloomberg detailed that some ships have paid the charges, but details about the mechanism and currency used are not clear. Payments have been made discreetly, and only a small number of vessels have made it through.

Specialized outlet Argus Media also reported on the development, detailing that parliament member Alaeddin Boroujerdi said on Sunday that the country has the right to demand such a charge, which also "shows the power and the right that the Islamic Republic of Iran has."

Elsewhere, Iran's demands to end the war with the U.S. and Israel reportedly include the recognition of its right to collecting fees, according to another report.

In the meantime, the country launched what it described a "Janfada," or "Sacrificing Life" campaign to recruit volunteers to fight a potential ground operation by U.S. forces.

"Simultaneously with the threats of the American-Zionist enemy against the islands and borders of Iran, the national Janfada campaign has been launched to declare readiness to defend the country's territory," reads a text message sent to people in Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The call comes as reports detail that the U.S. is taking steps towards launching a ground campaign in Iran.

The Washington Post noted that any such operation would likely fall short of a full-scale invasion, and involve a combination of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops.

The White House did not confirm any plans, but press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that it is "the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality."

Operations could revolve around seizing Kharg Island, a key export hub for Iran, or ensuring freedom of navgation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which a substantial percentage of world energy passes, and whose closure has led to a spike in oil prices over the past weeks.