The Trump administration is sending roughly 10,000 additional U.S. troops to the Middle East, a major military reinforcement that signals Washington is preparing for a deeper and potentially longer confrontation with Iran even as President Donald Trump insists the crisis could end soon.

The report, published by The Washington Post, says the deployment includes about 6,000 personnel aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its escort ships, plus roughly 4,200 troops with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The troop movement is part of a wider Trump administration effort to squeeze Tehran economically and militarily after negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and regional security failed to produce a breakthrough. The additional forces would arrive as the current two-week ceasefire is set to expire on April 22, giving U.S. commanders more firepower in case diplomacy collapses and the conflict widens again.

The buildup comes just days after Trump announced a maritime blockade on Iranian ports, an extraordinary step that has already rattled global shipping and energy markets. The blockade is being enforced by U.S. naval vessels operating beyond the Strait of Hormuz, with ships warned they could be boarded if they attempt to travel to or from Iranian ports. In the first 48 hours, several vessels reportedly turned back rather than test the U.S. operation.

For Trump, the pressure campaign appears aimed at forcing Iran back to the table under tougher terms. The administration wants Tehran to accept restrictions tied to its nuclear ambitions and regional posture, while also helping restore stability around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints. About 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments move through the strait, which helps explain why every new military move in the Gulf immediately ripples through fuel prices, shipping insurance, and international markets.

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The report suggests the Pentagon is building out options. The newspaper reported that military and administration officials are considering how to sustain the blockade if talks fail and whether to prepare for additional strikes or even ground operations.

According to the Post, those internal discussions have included ideas ranging from Special Operations missions aimed at securing Iranian nuclear material to Marine deployments on coastal areas and islands near the strait, and even the seizure of Kharg Island, a vital Iranian oil export facility. None of those options has been publicly adopted as policy, but their discussion alone is notable because it shows how quickly a naval blockade could turn into direct U.S. intervention on Iranian territory.

Publicly, the White House is trying to present the deployment as leverage rather than a march toward war. Trump said Wednesday that he believes the conflict could be over "very soon" and predicted gasoline prices would eventually drop if the United States succeeds in stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, as quoted by the Post, said Trump has "wisely kept all options on the table" if Iran refuses to make a deal acceptable to the United States.