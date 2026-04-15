Two pilots in the United States are facing heavy criticism after a recording circulated on social media appearing to show them making meowing and barking sounds to each other during a flight.

In the video, which spread widely online, pilots from Delta and American Airlines operating out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. can be heard making the animal noises before air traffic control intervenes and urges them to act professionally.

"You guys, you need to be professional," an air traffic controller is heard saying in the recording.

Two pilots appeared to make meowing noises and dog barks as they communicated with each other before air traffic control at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport called them out on Sunday.



"You guys, you need to be professional," an air traffic controller is heard saying. pic.twitter.com/gOGUrVW968 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 15, 2026

The incident comes as the U.S. aviation system continues to face a shortage of air traffic controllers, an issue officials say has strained operations at airports across the country.

The Department of Transportation has acknowledged ongoing staffing shortages in recent months. CBS News reported that Newark Liberty International Airport was among the facilities most affected last year, in part due to staffing issues at the Philadelphia air traffic control center that oversees flights into the region.

A government shutdown last November further worsened the shortage, forcing controllers to work without pay for more than a month. Some later left their roles, officials said.

"The failure to pay air traffic controllers for 44 days created uncertainty, drove many experienced controllers out of the profession, and harmed the recruitment pipeline," a Department of Transportation spokesperson told the outlet in November.

In 2024, the U.S. had about 11,700 certified professional controllers and trainees, leaving the system roughly 4,000 short of the Federal Aviation Administration's staffing target. The FAA expects to hire at least 8,900 controllers through 2028, while nearly 7,000 are projected to leave during the same period, CBS News reported.