With the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup looming closer and closer, millions of fans around the globe are making their final preparations and travel plans to head to North America.

While fans are looking to support their national teams, the human rights organization Amnesty International is warning those attending this summer's World Cup of certain restrictions on their human rights.

Ongoing crises in all three host countries have prompted the watchdog to release its Humanity Must Win: Defending Rights, Tackling Repression at the 2026 FIFA World Cup report, where the organization says the world's biggest sporting event carries major risks not only for fans, but also for players, journalists, workers and local communities alike.

In its report, Amnesty International says all three countries are experiencing crises that threaten human rights in different ways. In the United States, the emergency cited by the organization stems from the immigration crackdown launched by the Trump administration last year, adding that such policies reflect a "recognizable pattern of authoritarian practices."

"Armed agents are breaking down doors, detaining children and have deported hundreds of thousands of people. LGBTQI+ fan groups say it is not safe to have a visible presence, and supporters of four qualifying countries are barred from entering the country," the report reads, referring to fans from Ivory Coast, Haiti, Iran and Senegal, countries that count with travel bans.

In Mexico's case, the concerns are centered on violence. The watchdog highlights that the Mexican government has mobilized 100,000 security personnel, including the military, to guarantee the safety of fans during the event.

Questions about the country's preparedness to host the World Cup arose last month after the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) staged roadblocks throughout the country following the killing of its leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho."

Jaime Rascón Mendizábal, director of brand promotion and protection for tourism in Mexico City, told The Latin Times earlier this month that the strategy is "based on a firm hand and total coordination between federal, state and local governments to provide life guarantees for everyone involved in this event."

"The conditions are set. FIFA has already visited and validated our progress. We are prepared to show that Mexico is a safe and world-class host, focusing on a governance strategy that ensures a successful event," Rascón said.

In Canada's case, Amnesty International warns that experiences during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, along with the country's growing housing crisis, could lead to the displacement of people experiencing homelessness.

According to the report, the most serious threat for people attending this year's World Cup in the United States comes from immigration authorities. The organization noted that so far neither FIFA nor U.S. officials have provided guarantees that people will be safe from ethnic profiling, indiscriminate raids, unlawful detention and deportation.

An analysis of immigration data conducted by Amnesty International estimates that last year Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection deported more than 500,000 people, nearly enough to fill MetLife Stadium — this year's venue for the World Cup final — eight times.

"The record-breaking surge of unlawful arrests and deportations has only been possible because of the erosion of due process safeguards, undermining the rights to liberty and security of hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees," said Amnesty International's head of economic and social justice, Steve Cockburn. "These policies have torn communities apart and created a climate of fear throughout the U.S. It's a deeply troubling time in the U.S., which will certainly extend to fans who want to take part in World Cup celebrations."

With less than 80 days until the tournament kicks off at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, Cockburn said only four of the 16 host cities have published their human rights plans, adding that none reference offering protection from abusive immigration enforcement.

"This World Cup is no longer the 'medium risk' tournament that FIFA once judged it to be — whether it is to protect people from ICE, guarantee the right to protest or prevent homelessness, urgent action is needed to make sure the reality of this World Cup matches its original promise."

This year's FIFA Men's World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19. The United States will host 78 of the 104 total matches, including the final in New Jersey. Mexico and Canada will each host 13 matches.