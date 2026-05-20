For seven uninterrupted minutes, the applause inside Cannes' Grand Théâtre Lumière refused to stop. And somewhere between the cheers, the flashing cameras and the standing ovation for 'Diamond,' its director, 70 years old Cuban artist Andy García, felt the power of the 23 years it took to make it and the decades representing and fighting for Latinos in Hollywood.

García, long one of Hollywood's most respected leading men yet often one step removed from the industry's highest artistic circles, appeared visibly emotional Tuesday night as his neo-noir thriller 'Diamond' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to thunderous applause. A 7 minutes ovation. The moment marked a rare Cannes triumph for García, more than two decades after he first tried to bring deeply personal storytelling to the Croisette.

While the reaction was for his third directorial work, it also felt like recognition delayed.

Diamond follows Joe Diamond, a private detective hired by a mysterious widow, played by Vicky Krieps, to investigate the murder of a wealthy businessman. The cast includes Bill Murray, Dustin Hoffman, Brendan Fraser, Rosemarie DeWitt, Danny Huston, Demián Bichir, Yul Vázquez and Rachel Ticotin. The movie screened out of competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The idea was born more than two decades ago, while helping one of his three daughters with her homework. "I improvised this character and scenes and stories and inner monologues just like in an hour's time and it just sat there in my memory," he ⁠told Reuters. "I ​kept going back to it because of the ​love of the genre and just like, 'Who is this guy? What's he doing in L.A. dressed up?'"

He pitched for years as a series with no success, so he decided to make it into a movie.

Read more Cannes 2026: Latinos Steal the Show with Looks and Strong Political Statements Cannes 2026: Latinos Steal the Show with Looks and Strong Political Statements

'Diamond' debuted as one of the festival's buzziest late premieres. But for Latino audiences and longtime García admirers, the emotional center of the night was the actor himself, standing under the Cannes lights with tears gathering after a career spent navigating Hollywood on his own terms.

The moment carried echoes of 'The Lost City,' García's 2005 passion project about Cuban exile life, which he spent years financing, directing and defending.

That film premiered before a divided political audience and never fully received the mainstream embrace many believed it deserved. Since then, García continued working steadily in film and television, but Cannes never quite became his stage.

Until now.

Andy Garcia tears up after “Diamond” receives a standing ovation at #Cannes pic.twitter.com/o1JBCGxoYb — Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2026

Videos from the premiere posted on social media showed García smiling through emotion beside co-stars and filmmakers while the audience remained on its feet. Variety reported that the ovation lasted seven minutes, one of the stronger receptions of this year's festival.

Latinos start making it in Cannes

For many Latino actors of García's generation, Cannes often represented a complicated relationship with Hollywood prestige. García broke through in films like 'The Untouchables' and 'The Godfather Part III,' earning an Oscar nomination while becoming one of the few Cuban American actors to consistently headline major studio productions in the 1980s and 1990s. Yet he also spent decades speaking openly about exile, identity and the limitations Latino performers faced in the industry.

That history gave Tuesday's applause unusual emotional weight.