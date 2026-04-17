A senior member of Cuba's ruling family attempted to bypass official diplomatic channels to reach the White House with a proposal for economic cooperation and sanctions relief, but the effort was halted when the courier carrying the letter was stopped by U.S. authorities, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.

Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, grandson of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, allegedly enlisted a Havana-based entrepreneur to hand-deliver a letter to President Trump in Miami.

The document, bearing an official Cuban seal and formatted like a diplomatic note, outlined potential economic and investment agreements, while also warning that the Cuban government was preparing for a possible U.S. incursion, according to U.S. officials cited in the report, as The Wall Street Journal explains.

The courier, identified as Roberto Carlos Chamizo González, was stopped by Customs and Border Protection at the airport, and the letter was confiscated before it could reach its intended destination. It remains unclear why the individual was intercepted, and the White House did not confirm whether it had been aware of the outreach.

The episode underscores an apparent effort by figures close to Raúl Castro to communicate directly with Trump while sidestepping Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a longtime advocate of a hardline policy toward Cuba. Analysts say the move reflects distrust toward traditional diplomatic channels. "The Cubans appear to be attempting to circumvent Rubio and get a clear message directly to Trump," said Peter Kornbluh, a historian of U.S.-Cuba relations, told WSJ.

Rodríguez Castro, who has no formal senior government role but is a close aide to his grandfather, has emerged in recent months as a key intermediary in contacts between Washington and Havana. Earlier reporting indicated that U.S. officials had met with him on the sidelines of regional summits, describing those interactions as "discussions" about the island's future rather than formal negotiations.

His growing prominence has been interpreted by some analysts as evidence of a "family dynasty" seeking to preserve influence amid mounting pressure on the Cuban system. Despite the visibility of such figures, experts note that decision-making power remains concentrated within a small, tightly controlled leadership structure.

The situation has intensified internal debate, including among members of the Castro family, about the need for economic change. Sandro Castro, another grandson of Fidel Castro, recently acknowledged widespread hardship, saying, "You suffer thousands of problems... it's so hard, really hard," while also noting that many Cubans "want to do capitalism with sovereignty."

The Trump administration has signaled openness to negotiations but has maintained pressure on the island through sanctions and an oil blockade. Trump recently said, "Cuba is a failing country and we will be there to help them out," though it remains unclear whether U.S. policy will prioritize economic engagement, political change, or both.