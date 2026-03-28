A relatively little-known member of Cuba's ruling family has emerged as a key figure in quiet contacts with Washington, prompting analysts to argue that a "family dynasty" is maneuvering to preserve its influence as pressure on the island intensifies, according to a new report.

Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, the grandson of Raúl Castro an great-nephew of Fidel Castro, has appeared alongside senior Cuban officials in recent meetings and is now acting as an interlocutor in discussions with U.S. counterparts, according to multiple reports.

"The fact that El Cangrejo is a leading figure in this entire drama ... is a signal that you are watching a family dynasty seeking to survive," Orlando Pérez, a professor at the University of North Texas at Dallas, told the Financial Times, referring to Rodríguez Castro by his nickname.

Despite holding no formal senior government or Communist Party role, his proximity to the Castro family and links to military and business networks have elevated his influence.

The emergence of Rodríguez Castro comes as the United States signals interest in broader negotiations over Cuba's political and economic future. According to reporting in early March, U.S. officials have explored potential reforms with figures connected to the Cuban leadership, including Rodríguez Castro, and have raised concerns about President Miguel Díaz-Canel, whom one source described as "an obstacle" to change.

Discussions have reportedly included the possibility of easing sanctions in exchange for reforms, though any leadership shift would represent a significant break with Cuba's longstanding emphasis on institutional continuity.

Analysts caution that Cuba's opaque power structure, however, complicates any assessment of who ultimately holds authority. "Cuba has been a totalitarian regime for almost 70 years, where power is extremely hierarchical and the elite is unified behind a real power," Sebastián Arcos of Florida International University told EFE on March 11, emphasizing the central role of the military and longstanding leadership networks.

Others note that even if new figures emerge publicly, decision-making remains concentrated within a tightly controlled system.

These developments are unfolding against a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis on the island. Fuel shortages, power outages and declining access to basic goods have intensified public discontent, while recent protests and acts of unrest signal growing strain. Analysts consulted by El País over the weekend describe a government "totally weakened," facing what some characterize as an existential challenge as external pressure increases.

President Trump has publicly suggested a more assertive approach, stating he could have the "honour" of "taking Cuba in some form," though it remains unclear whether U.S. objectives center on economic reform, political transition or broader structural change. .