The death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernández remains shrouded in mystery even as prosecutors in Los Angeles move forward with a high-profile murder case against singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. As of April 20, 2026, authorities have not publicly confirmed her exact cause of death, with key forensic details still under court-ordered seal.

Celeste's remains were discovered in September 2025 inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke after the vehicle was towed from a Hollywood Hills neighborhood and workers reported a strong odor. The body was severely decomposed, complicating early efforts to determine how she died, according to investigators.

Despite the lack of a public autopsy report, prosecutors have now charged Burke, 21, with first-degree murder, along with additional counts including lewd acts with a minor and mutilation of human remains. He is being held without bail and was expected to be arraigned this week. The charges allow the sentence of the death penalty.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the case includes special-circumstance allegations such as killing a witness, lying in wait, and acting for financial gain. Prosecutors allege Burke murdered the teen to prevent her from exposing an alleged sexual relationship that could have damaged his rising music career.

Celeste had been missing for months before her remains were found. She was last seen in April 2025, when she allegedly visited Burke's home in Los Angeles. Investigators believe she died around that time, though the timeline has not been fully confirmed publicly.

Read more Latina Triathlete Mara Flávia Dead at 38 After IRONMAN Texas Tragedy Latina Triathlete Mara Flávia Dead at 38 After IRONMAN Texas Tragedy

The decision to seal the cause of death and other forensic findings is unusual but not unprecedented in complex homicide investigations. Law enforcement officials obtained a court order restricting the release of autopsy results, citing the need to protect the integrity of the case and ongoing legal proceedings.

Burke's attorneys have denied all allegations, maintaining his innocence and signaling a legal fight ahead. Meanwhile, the case has drawn national attention due to the brutality of the crime and the defendant's fame.

As the prosecution moves forward, one of the central unanswered questions remains: how Celeste Rivas died. Authorities are expected to reveal more details in court as the case progresses, but for now, the official cause of death remains undisclosed.