The Democratic Republic of Congo said it will begin receiving migrants deported from the United States under a new third-country agreement, describing the deal as a "commitment to human dignity and international solidarity," even as similar arrangements have drawn criticism over due process and human rights risks.

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, Congo's Communications Ministry said deportees are expected to arrive this month, though it did not specify how many individuals would be transferred or provide a timeline. The government emphasized that the agreement is "temporary" and will not impose costs on Congo, with the United States covering logistical expenses.

Officials added that deportations would not be automatic. "Each situation will be subject to an individual review in accordance with the laws of the Republic and national security requirements," the ministry said.

Human rights organizations have described the situation in the DRC as "extremely grave, especially in the east." The main drivers are the war involving M23 and other armed groups, attacks on civilians, sexual violence, forced displacement, and abuses by both armed groups and state-linked forces. OHCHR said in early 2025 that it had recorded more than 5,000 human rights violations over one year.

Amnesty International says civilians have continued to face unlawful killings, injuries, and attacks as fighting escalated, with armed groups including M23, CODECO, and ADF responsible for many of the abuses. Those abuses have included killings, abductions, looting, and attacks that devastate everyday life in places like North Kivu and Ituri.

Congo is the latest African country to join a U.S. effort to expand deportations to so-called third countries. According to congressional findings, the United States has spent at least $40 million to deport roughly 300 migrants to countries other than their own. Agreements have been reached with at least seven African nations, including Eswatini, South Sudan, and Equatorial Guinea.

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The policy has expanded in parallel with broader changes to the U.S. asylum system. More than 13,000 migrants who were legally residing in the United States while awaiting asylum decisions have been ordered deported to third countries, according to advocacy groups. The shift follows a ruling that allows authorities to terminate asylum cases and redirect migrants to countries where they may have no prior connection.

Critics say the approach bypasses standard asylum procedures. "They're just saying, 'We're kicking this case completely out of court, and we're going to send that person to another country,'" Sarah Mehta of the American Civil Liberties Union told ABC News last week. Cassandra Charles of the National Immigration Law Center added that the policy is designed to "instill fear."

Some arrangements have raised additional concerns. Documents reviewed by The New York Times indicate that an agreement with Cameroon reached during the winter involved financial and diplomatic pressure. A Cameroonian official described that deal as "blackmail," while a lawyer representing deportees called it "selling people."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has defended the agreements as "lawful bilateral arrangements" that allow migrants to seek protection in partner countries, as authorities attempt to address a backlog of roughly 2 million asylum cases.