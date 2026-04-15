The Justice Department moved Tuesday to seek dismissal of seditious conspiracy convictions against leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, marking the latest step in the Trump administration's effort to unwind prosecutions tied to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, federal prosecutors asked to "vacate" convictions of several group leaders whose prison sentences had already been commuted by President Donald Trump at the start of his second term.

Those affected include Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Proud Boys leaders Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl, all of whom had received some of the longest sentences in connection with the attack.

"The United States has determined in its prosecutorial discretion that dismissal of this criminal case is in the interests of justice," Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Lenerz wrote in the filing reported by Politico. He cited Trump's prior commutations as part of the rationale for ending the cases, rather than continuing appeals that had remained active because the convictions themselves were never formally erased.

The move builds on actions taken back in January 2025, when Trump granted clemency to more than 1,500 individuals charged or convicted in connection with the Capitol riot. While most received full pardons, a smaller group of defendants identified by prosecutors as organizers or leaders had their sentences commuted, leaving their convictions intact.

Those decisions drew criticism from Democrats, who argued they undermined accountability for the attack.

Since returning to office, Trump has expanded the use of clemency powers, granting relief in a range of cases and signaling a broader willingness to revisit prosecutions tied to political controversies. According to a Guardian report published last week he has suggested he could issue additional pardons before leaving office, describing his authority as "absolute."

The individuals affected by Tuesday's filing had already been released from custody following their sentence commutations. Some reacted publicly to the development, framing it as a step toward clearing their records. "Persistently fighting for truth and justice pays off! I am beyond thrilled right now," said Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl on X:

After all the fighting, it appears this chapter is finally over. Persistently fighting for truth and justice pays off! I am beyond thrilled right now, I cant even begin to describe my feelings right now. Thank you for everyone who supported us in this fight! Love you all!… pic.twitter.com/aRTCJugV9J — Zach Rehl (@zach_rehl) April 14, 2026

The appellate court must still decide whether to grant the government's request. If approved, the decision would formally erase some of the most serious convictions obtained in the yearslong federal investigation into the Capitol attack, which resulted in charges against more than 1,500 people and became one of the largest criminal probes in U.S. history.