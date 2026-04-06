The driver of the gasoline tanker that crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, is fighting for his life while authorities and residents deal with the aftermath of the accident, which included power lines igniting thousands of gallons of fuel.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near Trinity Boulevard and Texas 360, where an 18-wheeler carrying roughly 9,000 gallons of gasoline collided with another vehicle, officials told CBS Texas. The impact caused power lines to fall, sparking the leaking fuel and triggering a massive blaze that quickly engulfed the truck.

Fort Worth Fire Department crews described the scene as a hazardous materials emergency. Firefighters spent hours battling the flames, using water, foam, and sand to contain both the fire and the spreading gasoline. Additional specialized units, including an airport rescue and firefighting truck, were called in to assist.

Authorities confirmed the tanker driver suffered severe burns and remains in critical condition. Officials said the driver attempted to prevent the fuel from flowing into a nearby Valero gas station parking lot before the fire ignited, a move that may have prevented a far more catastrophic explosion.

No other injuries were reported, but the crash forced road closures for several hours as crews worked to extinguish the fire and clean up the hazardous spill.

Witnesses described a dramatic and terrifying moment. One resident told authorities he heard a loud crash before seeing flames shoot into the air, with heat so intense it could be felt and seen from a distance.

The incident comes at a time of heightened global concern over fuel supply, price and infrastructure risks due to the war in the Middle East. While officials have not linked the crash to broader geopolitical tensions, it occurred amid a volatile international energy landscape shaped by the ongoing U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran, which has disrupted key oil routes and pushed fuel prices higher worldwide.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash, including whether mechanical issues, road conditions, or driver factors played a role.

For now, authorities say the focus remains on the driver's recovery and ensuring the safety of the surrounding area after one of the most dangerous types of highway accidents, a fuel tanker fire intensified by live power lines.