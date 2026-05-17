Peru will return to voting stations on June 7, 2026 for the decisive presidential runoff that will pit conservative veteran Keiko Fujimori against left‑wing challenger Roberto Sánchez, in a contest that could redefine the country's economic model, its relationship with the United States, and the lives of hundreds of thousands of Peruvians living abroad. The Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE) has now officially proclaimed both candidates as advancing to the second round, closing the door on legal challenges and setting the stage for a high‑stakes vote exactly three weeks from today.

Fuerza Popular (Fujimori) vs. Juntos Por El Perú (Sánchez)

The JNE formally declared that Keiko Fujimori, of Fuerza Popular, and Roberto Sánchez, of Juntos por el Perú, will face off in a second‑round election. In a public ceremony, the full JNE board signed the official act certifying the results, stressing that the decision is final and "inapelable"—not subject to appeal.

Both campaigns will now try to win over the large bloc of undecided voters in order to with the absolute majority (50% + 1 vote) come June 7.

Recent polling has underscored how close and polarized this race may be. An Ipsos survey published in late April, when the Fujimori–Sánchez scenario was already anticipated, showed both candidates tied at 38% in a hypothetical second round, with the rest of respondents planning to vote blank, null or undecided.

Who is Keiko Fujimori?

Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, is making her fourth bid for the presidency as leader of the right-wing Fuerza Popular party. Having reached—and narrowly lost—the runoffs in 2011, 2016, and 2021, Fujimori's political endurance relies on a fiercely loyal voter base. Her past defeats were defined by razor-thin margins—most notably losing by fewer than 50,000 votes in both 2016 and 2021—proving that while she triggers strong opposition, she commands a powerful core of support capable of launching her into contention. Her political brand continues to combine a promise of order and economic stability with the heavy baggage of her father's authoritarian legacy, human rights abuses, and corruption scandals.

According to summaries of her government platform, Fujimori is anchoring her campaign on a multi-pronged approach that targets Peru's most pressing structural issues. Central to her vision is an aggressive security strategy focused on lowering homicide rates through integrated police patrols, youth prevention programs, and the reclaiming of public spaces. Economically, she advocates for strict macroeconomic stability and heavy promotion of mining and infrastructure projects to serve as primary engines for private investment and national growth. Furthermore, her plan addresses social modernization by pushing for widespread digital innovation and structural improvements to public health services, incorporating critical lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is Roberto Sánchez?

Roberto Sánchez, from the left‑wing coalition Juntos por el Perú, enters the runoff as an outsider compared with Fujimori's long‑standing presence in national politics. CNN en Español describes him as a leftist candidate who reivindicates the figure of former President Pedro Castillo, currently detained, and presents himself as the voice of rural and provincial Peru.

According to the same report, Roberto Sánchez's campaign platform champions a sweeping left-wing restructuring of Peru's political and economic systems. Politically, he is centering his bid on a promise to free Pedro Castillo—labeling his ouster a 'golpista' plot—and convening a Constituent Assembly to draft a new constitution focused on civic equality. Economically, Sánchez proposes the nationalization of natural resources to place mining and other key sectors under state control. He pairs these structural shifts with an equity-focused agenda aimed at fighting poverty, extending modern public resources to the interior of the country, and introducing new legislation to protect informal miners."

Peruvians in the US: a growing bridge

The stakes of this election also matter far beyond Peru's borders. According to a Pew Research Center analysis, there were about 710,000 Hispanics of Peruvian origin living in the United States in 2021, making them the 11th‑largest Latino origin group, representing about 1% of the US Hispanic population. The Peruvian‑origin population grew 185% between 2000 and 2021, rising from 250,000 to 710,000.

These communities are concentrated in states like New Jersey, New York, Florida and Virginia, and are deeply integrated in sectors such as hospitality, construction, services, health care, and small business entrepreneurship.

Whether at home and abroad—including the growing diaspora in the United States—the June runoff is not just another election for Peruvians. It is a decision about whether the country doubles down on a model that has produced both growth and deep inequality, or bets on a left‑wing project that promises change but carries significant economic and diplomatic risks. The world, and especially Peruvian communities across the Americas, will be watching what Peru decides next.