Former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe is sharply criticizing a new Olympic policy aligned with President Donald Trump's stance on transgender athletes, calling the move "hateful" and "harmful" as the global debate over inclusion in sports intensifies.

The backlash comes after the International Olympic Committee announced that transgender women will be barred from competing in women's events beginning with the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The policy requires athletes to meet strict biological criteria, including genetic testing, a shift the IOC says is meant to ensure fairness in women's competition.

Rapinoe, a longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, condemned the decision during her podcast A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe, arguing it unfairly targets a small and vulnerable group of athletes. She dismissed claims that the rule is based on science and framed it as part of a broader political push influenced by conservative leaders, including Trump.

"This isn't about fairness," Rapinoe said, describing the policy as invasive and discriminatory. The athlete, one of the most important figures in the successful story of U.S. women's soccer, has consistently supported transgender inclusion in sports, previously warning that efforts to restrict participation attempt to "legislate away people's full humanity."

"Desafortunadamente, tenemos que decir todo esto al mismo tiempo que salió una regla realmente horrible del Comité Olímpico Internacional", dijo Rapinoe. "Anunciaron una nueva política que están llamando, ni siquiera puedo creer que la estén llamando así porque no tiene nada que ver con proteger a las mujeres. Siento que dos personas que jugaron al más alto nivel en todas las competiciones posibles no están de acuerdo con esto y nunca sintieron que esto fuera un problema en absoluto, 'La protección de la categoría femenina'".

The policy mirrors actions taken by the Trump administration, which in 2025 signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports at federally funded institutions. The White House has since praised the Olympic decision, framing it as a necessary step to protect women's sports and ensure competitive integrity.

Supporters of the ban argue that biological differences, particularly related to testosterone, create an uneven playing field. Some athletes and officials say the rules are needed to preserve fairness at the highest levels of competition.

But critics, including Rapinoe and several advocacy groups, say the policy revives outdated and invasive testing practices while stigmatizing transgender and intersex athletes. More than 100 human rights organizations have warned that such measures risk violating privacy and equality protections.

This is not the first time the soccer superstar has talked about the right of transgender people, and how it's youth deserve to participate and compete in sports.

The issue has become one of the most polarizing topics in global sports, with legal battles unfolding across the United States and internationally. The Trump administration has also taken legal action against states that allow transgender athletes to compete, further escalating the political fight.