A Texas man pardoned by President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has been arrested again, this time after authorities said he allegedly threatened a man with a gun in a church parking lot.

Ryan Nichols, a former Marine from East Texas, was arrested in Harrison County on a deadly conduct charge after an incident outside a church in Harleton, Texas, according to The Daily Beast. Sheriff B.J. Fletcher explained that Nichols allegedly followed a man out of church, lifted his shirt to show a weapon, and then grabbed it while the man was unarmed and holding a Bible.

The sheriff said a bystander helped de-escalate the confrontation. Nichols was also arrested on an unrelated harassment charge from Panola County and later released on $8,000 bond.

Nichols had been one of the more recognizable Jan. 6 defendants because of his own words and videos. The Justice Department said he used pepper spray against officers during the Capitol attack and later posted a Facebook video saying, "Ryan Nichols stands for violence." In May 2024, he was sentenced to 63 months in prison and ordered to pay a $200,000 fine.

That sentence ended early after Trump returned to office and issued sweeping clemency for Jan. 6 defendants. The White House proclamation granted a "full, complete, and unconditional pardon" to people convicted of offenses related to events at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and directed officials to secure the immediate release of those still in prison.

In April 2025 he launched a political campaign for Congress. Weeks after, he announced he had withdrawn, KLTV reported.

"My heart is in the right place, but I do not have the ability to properly lead this country," he said.

Nichols is not the only pardoned Jan. 6 defendant to face new legal trouble. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, reported that at least five people pardoned by Trump in connection with the Capitol attack have been accused of new crimes since receiving clemency.

Among them is Christopher Moynihan, who was convicted of harassment after allegedly threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, according to The Guardian. Zachary Alam, another pardoned Jan. 6 defendant, was later sentenced to seven years in prison in a separate burglary case.

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Another case that drew attention involved Daniel Wilson, an Oath Keepers-linked Jan. 6 defendant who received a second pardon from Trump in 2025 for unrelated firearms convictions. Politico reported that the second pardon came after courts rejected arguments that Trump's original Jan. 6 clemency covered those separate gun charges.

The Nichols arrest adds new fuel to the political debate over Trump's Jan. 6 pardons, which covered roughly 1,500 defendants and commuted sentences for several others. Supporters of the clemency argued the prosecutions were excessive and politically motivated. Critics said the pardons erased accountability for violence against police and sent a dangerous message to extremists.

For Nichols, the latest case is now in Texas, not Washington. But the political shadow remains national: a man once sentenced for assaulting law enforcement at the Capitol, then freed by presidential pardon, is again accused of using intimidation and a weapon, this time outside a church.