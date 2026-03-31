Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended President Donald Trump's refusal to reject sending ground troops to Iran, saying he doesn't "understand why the base wouldn't the base, which they have already, have faith in his ability to execute on this."

Speaking during a press conference in the Pentagon, Hegseth said Trump has a proven record of "pursuing peace through strength, America first outcomes. "

"We're not going to foreclose any option. You can't fight and win a war if you tell your adversary what you are or are not willing to do," he added.

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Sec. Hegseth: "As far as President Trump and boots on the ground, I don't understand why the base wouldn't have faith in his ability to execute on this. Look at his track record." pic.twitter.com/wEa3caVlWj — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 31, 2026

Reports are offering conflicting accounts about whether Trump is leaning towards escalating or ending the war. The Wall Street Journal reported during the weekend that the president is considering an operation to seize some 1,000 pounds of enriched uranium in Iran, which would require sending ground troops to the country for days or longer.

The outlet claimed that Trump has not made a final decision on the matter but remains generally open to the idea because he seeks to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Before the U.S. and Israel bombed the country in June 2025, Iran was believed to have more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% and 200 kilograms of 20% fissile material, which can easily be turned into 90% weapons-grade uranium.

In contrast, the same outlet claimed that Trump has told aides he is willing to end the military campaign without ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz, the key waterway through which about 20% of the world's energy goes through, is reopened. This is because such an operation would mean that the war would extend beyond the original timeline given by Trump for the duration of the conflict, which is between four and six weeks.

It went on to say that Trump decided that the U.S. should achieve its main goals: destroying Iran's navy and missile stocks to wind down operations and move on to pursue diplomacy.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump said that "all those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you."

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you…” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/aPYmL0qspa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2026

"Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT."