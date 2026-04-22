A social media post by the Russian Embassy in Cuba has drawn widespread attention after sharing comments from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that underscore Moscow's support for the island while avoiding any commitment to military involvement, even as tensions with Washington escalate.

The embassy circulated Lavrov's remarks in response to recent statements by the president, who said during a Miami event that "Cuba is next" after U.S. operations in Iran, before adding, "but pretend I didn't say that." The comments have fueled concerns about a potential expansion of U.S. pressure on Havana, including the possibility of military action.

Lavrov reiterated Russia's backing for Cuba's sovereignty and independence but framed that support as primarily political, economic and humanitarian. "We have repeatedly reaffirmed our firm support for the sovereignty and independence of our Cuban friends," he said, according to the embassy's post. He pointed to ongoing assistance, including oil shipments, and said such support would continue alongside contributions from China.

At the same time, Lavrov did not outline any concrete response in the event of U.S. military intervention. Instead, he emphasized the role of Cuba's own leadership, noting what he described as its "determination to defend freedom until the end, by all possible means." The formulation was widely interpreted as signaling that responsibility for any direct defense would fall on Havana rather than Moscow.

💬 Canciller Serguéi #Lavrov, en la rueda de prensa en China:



🇷🇺🇨🇺 Hemos reiterado en numerosas ocasiones nuestro firme apoyo a la soberanía y la independencia de nuestros amigos cubanos. Al igual que China, brindamos a #Cuba apoyo político, así como económico y humanitario pic.twitter.com/Yl6w8eABQN — Embajada de Rusia en Cuba (@EmbRusCuba) April 17, 2026

In a more extended post on Facebook, Lavrov also called for diplomacy, urging Washington to pursue dialogue and warning against a return to past interventionist approaches. "I hope the United States will not return to the times of colonial wars and the suppression of free peoples," he said, while advocating for "courtesy and good manners" in resolving disputes.

The exchange comes as U.S. and Cuban officials maintain limited contact despite rising rhetoric. A senior Cuban diplomat confirmed to France 24 that delegations from both countries recently met in Havana, describing the talks as "respectful and professional" and denying reports that ultimatums had been issued. The discussions have focused in part on easing a U.S. oil blockade that has deepened the island's economic crisis.

Cuba's situation has worsened since the January removal of Venezuela's former leader, which disrupted a key source of subsidized oil. The resulting shortages have contributed to one of the most severe energy crises in decades, increasing pressure on the government as it navigates both domestic challenges and growing external tensions.