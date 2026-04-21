The Cuban government confirmed that it recently held a meeting on the island with representatives from Washington, marking a rare direct contact between the two sides at a moment of deep economic strain and rising geopolitical tension.

Alejandro García del Toro, a senior Cuban Foreign Ministry official responsible for US affairs, described the exchange as "respectful and professional," reported the Miami Herald. According to Cuban authorities, the US delegation included deputy-level State Department officials, while the Cuban side was represented by vice minister-level diplomats.

Neither government has publicly disclosed the full list of participants or the exact date of the meeting. What has drawn the most attention is the confirmed participation of Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, grandson of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro. His presence had been previously reported by US and international outlets and was later corroborated through official and diplomatic sources.

Rodríguez Castro, who is in his early 40s, does not hold a widely publicized senior government position, but his role in the meeting suggests access to the highest levels of Cuba's political structure. In tightly controlled systems like Cuba's, the involvement of a family member of Raúl Castro is widely interpreted by analysts as a sign that the talks were closely aligned with the country's core leadership.

The meeting comes as Cuba faces one of its most severe energy crises in decades. The island has struggled with prolonged fuel shortages, forcing rolling blackouts that have lasted more than 12 hours in parts of Havana and other provinces. Cuban officials have warned that the national power grid is increasingly unstable, while shortages of diesel and fuel oil continue to disrupt daily life. During the talks, Cuban officials raised what they describe as a "financial and energy blockade," arguing that US sanctions have severely restricted the island's ability to secure fuel and financial resources. Havana has long maintained that these measures punish the population rather than the government and has called for their removal.

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The United States, however, continues to tie any significant easing of sanctions to political and economic changes on the island. According to US officials, these include the release of political prisoners, expanded civil liberties, and broader economic reforms. The discussions in Havana reportedly also touched on proposals related to internet access, including the potential expansion of independent connectivity options.

The renewed contact takes place against the backdrop of a more confrontational stance from President Donald Trump toward Cuba. In recent months, Trump has threatened additional economic measures, including tariffs targeting countries that supply oil to the island. He has also signaled that Cuba could become a more prominent focus of US foreign policy following developments in the Middle East.

Despite the tension, the recent visit carries symbolic weight. It marks the first known official US government trip to Cuba outside of Guantánamo Bay since 2016, a period that followed the Obama-era thaw in relations. While current conditions fall far short of that earlier rapprochement, the meeting suggests that both sides are maintaining at least a minimal channel of communication.

No concrete agreements or timelines have been announced.