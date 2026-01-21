President Donald Trump brought back his administration's intention to take over the Panama Canal to the forefront of the conversation, saying the possibility is "sort of on the table."

Trump has repeatedly criticized the 1977 treaties under which the United States transferred control of the canal to Panama in 1999, suggesting the U.S. should take it back.

He has also suggested that China's commercial activity in ports near the canal constitutes a threat, calling for U.S. re-engagement.

Trump made the claim during a press conference to mark one year in office. The question came as he seeks to take over Greenland as well, drawing sharp rebukes from European allies.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump clarified on Wednesday that the U.S. won't use force to pursue its purpose. "We never asked for anything, and we never got anything, we probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that," he said.

However, he maintains the intention. "We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won't give it. We've never asked for anything else, and we could have kept that piece of land, and we didn't," Trump said during a passage of his speech.

"You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember a strong and secure America means a strong NATO, and that's one reason why I'm working every day to ensure our military is very powerful," he added.

The remarks come a day after Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told the island's residents and authorities they need to start preparing for a potential military invasion from the U.S. even if it's unlikely.

"It's not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can't be ruled out," Nielsen said during a press conference in the capital, Nuuk, on Tuesday.