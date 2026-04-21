The UK government has barred Valentina Gómez, a U.S.-based Latina anti-Islam influencer, from entering the country, revoking a previously granted travel authorization ahead of a planned appearance at a far-right rally, in a decision officials said was based on concerns that her presence "would not be conducive to the public good."

Gómez had been scheduled to speak at the Unite the Kingdom rally in London in May, an event linked to far-right figure Tommy Robinson. The Home Office intervened after criticism from lawmakers and advocacy groups, citing powers that allow the government to deny entry to foreign nationals whose conduct is deemed to promote extremism or hatred.

A source close to the country's home secretary Shabana Mahmood told The Guardian that while free expression is protected, "this does not include promoting hatred and extremist views."

The decision follows similar action earlier this month against rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, whose entry to the UK was blocked over antisemitic and pro-Nazi remarks. Authorities relied on the same legal standard, which grants wide discretion to exclude individuals on the basis of conduct that could contribute to inter-community tensions or public harm.

Gómez has drawn attention for a series of anti-Islam statements and actions, including calls to remove Muslims from parts of the United States and inflammatory remarks at a previous rally in the UK. At that event, she warned that "rapist Muslims" were "taking over" the country, language that has been widely condemned by political and community leaders.

Gómez has also sought to translate her online following into political influence. She previously ran for a Republican nomination for Missouri secretary of state and has framed her messaging around a broader campaign to shape public policy, including calls to restrict Islam in the United States.

After news of the ban, she said on social media that she would still attempt to travel to the UK, writing: "They can try to ban me, but they cannot ban the TRUTH." In a video, she also directed personal attacks at senior officials and defended her rhetoric.

I’m coming to England on a boat.



They can try to ban me, but they cannot ban the TRUTH.



See you on May 16th🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dnvyPJbzZ4 — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) April 20, 2026

The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of political speech targeting Muslim communities. In February, Republican congressman Randy Fine faced calls to resign after writing online that choosing between "dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one," a remark that drew bipartisan criticism and renewed debate about the normalization of anti-Muslim rhetoric in public discourse.