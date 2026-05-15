Concerns over U.S. weapons stockpiles are growing as the Pentagon warns allies to expect delays in missile deliveries following the heavy use of munitions during the Iran war, raising questions about America's readiness for future conflicts involving China, Russia or additional crises in the Middle East, according to a new report from TIME.

Defense analysts and lawmakers say the issue is no longer funding but production capacity.

"DOD has more money, really, than it can spend on munitions. The problem is time," Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told TIME. "For the next couple of years, there just aren't going to be enough missiles to go around."

The Pentagon has reportedly warned allies including the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia to expect serious delays for missile systems such as Himars and Nasams while the U.S. rebuilds inventories depleted during operations against Iran, according to a report on Thursday by The Financial Times. Two people familiar with the matter also told the newspaper that discussions were underway about delaying shipments to Asian allies as well.

The shortages stem from months of missile interceptions and strikes involving Patriot, THAAD and Tomahawk systems during the conflict with Iran. Analysts say the depletion has intensified longstanding concerns about whether the U.S. could sustain a prolonged conflict with China over Taiwan.

"My main concern is not that we don't have enough munitions to prosecute this conflict with Iran," Ryan Brobst of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told TIME in March. "It's about the day after and being able to deter China."

The strain is also affecting Ukraine. The Financial Times reported that delays in U.S. weapons deliveries have already left some Patriot launchers empty during Russian missile barrages. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously acknowledged the issue, saying, "Everyone understands that the right weapons are our lifeline."

The Pentagon has publicly downplayed the severity of the shortages. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently said U.S. stockpiles remain "extremely strong," while President Donald Trump insisted Friday that the United States has inventory "all over the world."

But defense experts warn replenishment will take years. According to Cancian, it takes roughly 47 months to build a Tomahawk missile and 48 months for a JASSM cruise missile. Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said last month that increasing production enough to address the shortages could take up to two years.

The delays are already reshaping allied defense planning. Christopher Johnstone, a former Pentagon official now at The Asia Group, told the Financial Times that Japan and South Korea may increasingly pursue domestic or non-U.S. alternatives as confidence in American delivery timelines weakens.