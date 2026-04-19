Eight children, ranging in age from about 1 year old to 14, were murdered in a domestic-related mass shooting that unfolded across at least two homes in the Cedar Grove area of Shreveport, Louisiana, according to police statements.

What is known so far is devastating. Police said 10 people were shot in total early Sunday, and all eight of the dead were children. Two women were critically wounded, and another child was injured while trying to escape. The suspected gunman, described by officials as an adult man with family ties to some of the victims, fled the scene, carjacked another vehicle and was later killed by police after a pursuit. Authorities have said the violence appears to have grown out of a domestic dispute.

The ages alone have shaken the coverage. The dead included infants or toddlers, young school-age children, and teenagers. AP reported that the victims were between 1 and 14 years old. It is the deadliest mass shooting in the United States in more than two years.

The question many readers are asking, who were these children, still does not have a public answer. Police have not released names, photographs, or detailed family information. In cases involving minors, especially when multiple relatives may be involved and family notifications are still underway, law enforcement often delays identification.

Reporting from The Washington Post says some of the children were related to the gunman, which adds another layer of trauma and complexity for investigators and surviving relatives.

"This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences," Shreveport Police Corporal Chris Bordelon told a press conference, adding that a third residence was also part of the scene being combed by investigators.

The victims ranged in age from one to 14, Bordelon said. "Some of the children inside were his descendants."

Police Chief Wayne Smith said the suspected shooter was fatally shot by police during a vehicle chase. "This is an extensive scene, unlike anything most of us have ever seen," he added.

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🚨Live updates: 8 children were killed in a #Louisiana mass shooting



📌A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children in domestic violence shootings at two different homes, police in Shreveport said. It was the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in more than two years.… pic.twitter.com/AxY1GwVumK — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) April 19, 2026

According to the official recounts, the violence beginning on West 79th Street before the suspect fled toward Bossier. Investigators were working across four distinct crime scenes, an indication of how chaotic the early-morning attack became. Officials have not yet laid out a full timeline of which children were killed where, or whether all were inside the same family network.

"This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had," Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, a Shreveport native, posted on social media that his team was in touch with local police about the "heartbreaking tragedy".

The United States had 407 mass shootings last year, according to archive data.