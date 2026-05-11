Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that the United States is playing a central role in a planned large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, one that could become among the biggest swaps since the war began.

In a statement posted to social media, Zelensky said contacts between Kyiv and Washington regarding "guarantees" for implementing the agreement are ongoing and that the United States has assumed responsibility for helping ensure the deal moves forward.

"The prisoner exchange, 1,000 for 1,000, is being prepared and must take place," Zelensky wrote. "There was American mediation in reaching this arrangement on the exchange, and accordingly, we expect the American side to play an active role in ensuring it's fulfilled." The Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv had already handed Russia a list containing the names of 1,000 prisoners of war expected to be included in the exchange.

Our contacts with the American side regarding guarantees for the implementation of the arrangements reached recently and announced by the President of the United States are ongoing.



The prisoner exchange – 1,000 for 1,000 – is being prepared and must take place. The Americans… pic.twitter.com/fj8auzyFWC — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 10, 2026

The announcement underscores the increasingly active diplomatic role the Trump administration has taken in trying to broker limited agreements between Moscow and Kyiv, even as broader negotiations to end the war remain stalled.

While neither Ukraine nor Russia immediately disclosed a timeline for the exchange, the scale alone would make it one of the largest prisoner swaps of the conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Kremlin has not publicly disputed Zelensky's comments, though Russian officials have remained cautious in discussing details of negotiations involving POWs. Prisoner exchanges between the two sides have occurred repeatedly throughout the war, often with mediation from third parties including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. But direct U.S. involvement in guaranteeing implementation would represent a more visible American role in the humanitarian side of the conflict.

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The statement also appears to give fresh insight into behind-the-scenes contacts between Washington and Kyiv. Trump has repeatedly claimed he could negotiate agreements between Russia and Ukraine and has pushed for a diplomatic resolution to the war, though critics have questioned how much leverage his administration has over Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The proposed exchange comes at a delicate moment in the war. Russian and Ukrainian forces continue heavy fighting across eastern and southern Ukraine, while both sides have escalated drone and missile attacks in recent months.

Prisoner swaps have become one of the few areas where Moscow and Kyiv have managed to maintain intermittent cooperation despite the ongoing fighting. Ukrainian officials have consistently argued that returning POWs and civilians held in Russian territory remains a top humanitarian priority.

According to Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, thousands of Ukrainian service members and civilians remain detained in Russia or Russian-occupied territories. Human rights organizations and Western governments have repeatedly raised concerns about allegations of abuse and mistreatment of prisoners during the conflict.