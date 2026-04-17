Todd Lyons, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), announced Thursday that he will step down at the end of May, a move that came hours after a contentious congressional hearing in which lawmakers sharply questioned agency policies, funding needs, and detention practices.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Lyons said it had been a "tremendous honor" to lead ICE but that he planned to leave to "spend more time with my family." He added, "This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the right one for me and my family at this time." His departure marks a leadership shift at a key agency tasked with carrying out the administration's mass deportation agenda.

The announcement, reported by The New York Times, followed a tense hearing before House lawmakers, where Lyons and other Department of Homeland Security officials faced scrutiny over the agency's operations during a prolonged funding standoff.

During the hearing, Lyons was pressed on ICE's expansion plans, including proposals to convert warehouses into large-scale detention facilities. Representative Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat, challenged the feasibility of one such project, warning that "those structures are meant to hold things, not people," and raising concerns about infrastructure limitations in affected communities.

Lyons responded that the department was reviewing its broader detention strategy, saying decisions would be made based on whether to move forward with specific locations. He also emphasized that ICE aims to ensure detainee care, stating, "Zero deaths is what we want. We don't want anyone to die in custody," while acknowledging significant spending on detention standards.

The hearing also highlighted broader issues facing the agency, including rising detention populations, oversight concerns, and questions about transparency. Lyons was unable to provide details on staffing levels within the Office of Detention Oversight, which is responsible for investigating deaths and conditions in custody.

His resignation comes amid ongoing scrutiny of ICE's enforcement tactics and internal challenges following recent leadership changes at DHS. Mullin, who assumed his role less than a month ago, praised Lyons as "a great leader of ICE" and credited him with advancing enforcement priorities and increasing removals:

Director Lyons has been a great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities. He jumpstarted an agency that had not been allowed to do its job for four years. Thanks… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) April 17, 2026

Senior White House aide Stephen Miller echoed that assessment, describing Lyons as a "phenomenal patriot" who played a central role in the administration's immigration policies while Border Czar Tom Homan said Lyons "served selflessly as a highly respected and effective acting Director of ICE."

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, on the other hand, said Lyons "led a secret police force for Trump where masked agents attacked our own American streets, violated Constitutional rights, and shot our own citizens", adding that he'd be held accountable.