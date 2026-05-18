FBI Director Kash Patel is facing a new wave of ethics questions after reports revealed he flew with his girlfriend on an FBI jet to a George Strait and Chris Stapleton concert in Philadelphia, attended the event from a luxury suite worth as much as $50,000 and declined to explain who paid for it.

The controversy erupted after New York Times reported that Patel traveled last year aboard an FBI Gulfstream V aircraft with Alexis Wilkins, a country singer and conservative commentator, to attend the sold-out concert at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Times report said the couple watched the concert from a private suite estimated to cost between $35,000 and $50,000. According to the report, Patel declined to answer questions about who financed the VIP experience.

"Through an F.B.I. spokesman, Mr. Patel declined to respond to questions about who financed the outing for himself and Ms. Wilkins," the Times reported.

The FBI told the Times that directors are required to use government aircraft for security reasons, including on personal travel, and that Patel has followed reimbursement rules. But the new scrutiny centers less on the plane itself and more on the luxury suite and whether outside individuals provided gifts or benefits to the FBI director.

FBI personnel and flight crew members waited until after 11 p.m. for Patel and Wilkins to return from the concert, potentially increasing overtime costs connected to the trip.

The latest revelations add to a growing series of questions surrounding Patel's conduct and travel habits during his tenure leading the bureau.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that Patel participated in what it described as a "VIP snorkel" near the USS Arizona Memorial during a trip to Hawaii. The snorkeling took place near one of the country's most sensitive military memorial sites, where more than 900 U.S. sailors and Marines killed during the Pearl Harbor attack remain entombed.

The AP reported that the excursion was coordinated by the military and not initially disclosed in official FBI releases about Patel's trip.

Critics reacted strongly after details emerged.

William M. McBride, a Navy veteran and professor emeritus at the U.S. Naval Academy, told The New York Times the USS Arizona site has "the same legal status as Arlington National Cemetery" and called the snorkeling visit "horrifying."

Read more Epstein Survivors Return to Palm Beach to Demand Answers at "Scene of the Crime" Epstein Survivors Return to Palm Beach to Demand Answers at "Scene of the Crime"

The FBI and Navy defended the Hawaii visit as part of official activities.

Patel has also recently faced questions over allegations involving alcohol use and unexplained absences. Democratic senators confronted him during a Senate hearing this week after allegations describing "conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences" that reportedly concerned FBI and Justice Department officials.

Patel strongly denied the allegations.

"This is a total farce," Patel said during the hearing, according to Reuters.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen told Patel the accusations, "If true, demonstrate a gross dereliction of your duty and a betrayal of public trust."

Patel responded by accusing Van Hollen of "slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar," a claim the senator called "provably false."

Patel recently filed a defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and one of its reporters over the drinking allegations, while the publication said it stands by its reporting.

The mounting controversies are beginning to create a broader political problem for Patel and the FBI. What started as questions about mandatory government travel and security protocols has evolved into a larger debate over transparency, luxury access, public spending and the behavior expected from one of the country's top law enforcement officials.