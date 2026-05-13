The Alex Murdaugh case, already one of the most obsessively followed true crime sagas in America, took another stunning turn Wednesday when the South Carolina Supreme Court unanimously overturned his murder convictions and ordered a new trial.

Murdaugh, a former attorney from a powerful Lowcountry legal dynasty, had been convicted in March 2023 of killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, at the family's hunting estate, Moselle, on June 7, 2021. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole after a trial that drew national attention and turned a once-local scandal into a streaming-era obsession.

The prosecution's case leaned heavily on a cellphone video recorded by Paul minutes before the murders. The video placed Alex Murdaugh near the dog kennels where Maggie and Paul were killed, contradicting his early statements that he had not been there. Murdaugh later admitted on the stand that he lied about his whereabouts, blaming addiction and paranoia, but denied killing his wife and son.

The case was never only about the murders. It unfolded against a larger story of money, privilege, and collapse. Murdaugh later pleaded guilty to financial crimes tied to the theft of millions of dollars from clients, including settlement money meant for the family of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaughs' longtime housekeeper, who died after a fall at their home. He remains in prison despite the overturned murder convictions because of separate state and federal financial crime sentences.

The new shock came from the court's finding that former Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill improperly influenced the jury. The justices said Hill's conduct compromised Murdaugh's right to a fair trial, even after the enormous public expense and emotional weight of the original proceedings. AP reported that the court found Hill cast doubt on Murdaugh's credibility as she sought to promote a book about the case.

That is why the internet is stunned. Many viewers came to the case through documentaries, podcasts, and daily trial coverage, and for them, the conviction felt like the final chapter. Instead, the ruling reopens the murder case while leaving Murdaugh's broader downfall intact. Prosecutors have not yet announced the timing or strategy for a retrial.

1. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, Netflix

Netflix's two-season docuseries is the most accessible entry point for viewers who want the full arc, from the fatal boat crash involving Paul Murdaugh to the murders of Maggie and Paul and the trial that followed. Netflix describes it as a series about tragedies that exposed the secrets of one of South Carolina's most powerful families.

2. Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, HBO Max

This three-part documentary focuses on the Murdaugh family's influence over South Carolina's legal system and how that power unraveled amid allegations of fraud, deception and murder. It is especially useful for understanding why the case became about more than one night at Moselle.

3. Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty, Investigation Discovery

This series digs into the wider web of suspicious deaths, corruption allegations, and family power surrounding the case. Hulu's listing says it includes never-before-seen footage connected to the boat crash that helped bring national scrutiny to the family.

4. Murdaugh Murders Podcast / True Sunlight

Mandy Matney's podcast was one of the defining media forces behind public interest in the case. It followed the Murdaugh family long before the murder trial became a national spectacle and remains essential for understanding the local reporting behind the saga.

5. Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders and Other Cases

Hosted by Matt Harris and Seton Tucker, this podcast tracks the case from the 2021 murders through the conviction and continuing legal fallout. Apple Podcasts lists nearly 300 episodes, making it one of the most detailed ongoing archives.

6. Dateline NBC: The Murdaugh Murders: Inside the Investigation

For viewers who want a polished network news version, Dateline features lead detectives discussing the investigation into Murdaugh after his conviction.

7. 20/20: The Murdaugh Family Murders

ABC's 20/20 episode revisits the story through the lens of murder, power and deception, tying the family saga to the broader Hulu dramatization.

8. Murdaugh: Death In The Family, Hulu

This is a dramatized limited series, not a documentary, but it is useful for understanding how the case has entered pop culture. Hulu says it was inspired by the Murdaugh Murders Podcast and follows the family's unraveling after the boat crash and later murders.

9. Cup of Justice

A companion-style podcast connected to the True Sunlight universe, Cup of Justice is useful for listeners who want legal and media commentary around the case and its aftershocks, including appeals and accountability questions.

10. The Trial of Alex Murdaugh

For trial-focused listeners, this podcast format is best for revisiting testimony, legal strategy, and the courtroom moments that now carry new weight after the Supreme Court ruling. Feedspot lists it among the major Murdaugh podcasts tracking the case.